This Bat-Shaped Bottle Opener Is a Halloween Party Must-Have
We’re halfway through September, which means you’ve probably started thinking about Halloween costumes or decorating your home for the upcoming holiday. After all, it’s almost the spookiest month of the year. If you’re planning to host or attend a Halloween party, this item from Amazon is a must-have for the dinner table.
OTOTO’s bat-shaped corkscrew is a spooky addition to all bar carts, and the bat’s wings expand whenever it’s in use (which is the cutest excuse to buy this). The bat’s fangs serve as a beer opener, while the lower part of the corkscrew seamlessly opens wine bottles. Plus, the bat has the most adorable name: Vino!
For $35, Vino can be a fangtastic way to open a blood-red bottle of wine, and it would be a thoughtful gift for a host or a friend who loves bats. According to the reviews, the wings are “silicone and durable” and give customers an excuse to go “batty.” Last fall, the product went viral on TikTok, and you’ll understand why after you watch Vino’s wings move.
Along with Vino, there’s ironically a parrot version of this bottle opener named Pinot. The macaw-shaped corkscrew (also $34.95) has a metallic beak for opening beer bottles and tremendous, colorful wings that just might beat Vino’s smooth, black look. Clearly, these two-in-one kitchen tools are more fun than a regular bottle opener, and they might get a laugh or two from your guests.
No more asking around for a bottle opener — Vino (and his friend Pinot) is perfect for any and all holiday parties this October. Plus, it’ll be convenient for any year-round gothic-themed parties.