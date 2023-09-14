Newsletters
This Bat-Shaped Bottle Opener Is a Halloween Party Must-Have

Noella Williams
Noella Williams
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Bartender serving red wine in a winery
Credit: Getty Images/ alvarez

We’re halfway through September, which means you’ve probably started thinking about Halloween costumes or decorating your home for the upcoming holiday. After all, it’s almost the spookiest month of the year. If you’re planning to host or attend a Halloween party, this item from Amazon is a must-have for the dinner table.

OTOTO’s bat-shaped corkscrew is a spooky addition to all bar carts, and the bat’s wings expand whenever it’s in use (which is the cutest excuse to buy this). The bat’s fangs serve as a beer opener, while the lower part of the corkscrew seamlessly opens wine bottles. Plus, the bat has the most adorable name: Vino! 

OTOTO Vino Spooky Bat Wine Opener - 2-in-1 Wine & Beer Opener, Corkscrew & Bottle Opener
$34.95$9.52
Amazon
Buy Now

For $35, Vino can be a fangtastic way to open a blood-red bottle of wine, and it would be a thoughtful gift for a host or a friend who loves bats. According to the reviews, the wings are “silicone and durable” and give customers an excuse to go “batty.” Last fall, the product went viral on TikTok, and you’ll understand why after you watch Vino’s wings move. 

Along with Vino, there’s ironically a parrot version of this bottle opener named Pinot. The macaw-shaped corkscrew (also $34.95) has a metallic beak for opening beer bottles and tremendous, colorful wings that just might beat Vino’s smooth, black look. Clearly, these two-in-one kitchen tools are more fun than a regular bottle opener, and they might get a laugh or two from your guests.

No more asking around for a bottle opener — Vino (and his friend Pinot) is perfect for any and all holiday parties this October. Plus, it’ll be convenient for any year-round gothic-themed parties.

 

