Dollar Tree’s $5-and-Under Halloween Decor Looks So Luxe
Sure, it’s technically still summer, but given that Starbucks has already launched its fall menu, I’m going to go ahead and embrace all the autumnal decor — especially anything to do with spooky season. From IKEA to Pottery Barn, plenty of popular brands have already released buzzy 2023 Halloween collections. But according to TikTok, you should also head to another store for cute, budget-friendly Halloween products: Dollar Tree.
In a recent viral video, TikTok content creator Sharla (@sharlasbeautyroom) walked viewers through all of the impressive spooky-season items she found at her local Dollar Tree.
As she put it in the caption, “Dollar Tree has way better stuff than Target this year!”
Among the products Shayla highlighted are reversible, glittering sequin pumpkins, a two-tiered white tray with ghosts on it, a Hocus Pocus-themed LED mist-maker cauldron, jack-o’-lantern string lights, and table signs featuring phrases like “Be Our Ghost.”
Since sharing her TikTok on August 9, Shayla’s video has racked up over 92,000 likes and 1.4 million views.
“I just saved myself $150 bucks,” one TikToker commented.
Another joked, “So Dollar Tree is now Five Below.”
If you’re a fan of the recent “pastelween” trend and want to keep Barbiecore colors in your home all year round, you’ll be happy to know that Dollar Tree is also selling plush pink pumpkins for just $1.25, as Shayla shared in a follow-up video. However, if you want one you should hurry and check your local store because several commenters pointed out that these items tend to sell out quickly.