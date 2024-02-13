The “Cutest” Storage Jar Is on Amazon Right Now, and It’s Perfect for Spring
I can’t be the only one staring longingly at the weather app on my phone, waiting for the temperature to creep above 60 degrees. Until that happens, I’m dreaming of my favorite flowers in bloom and “soft spring” home items that practically beg for spring to get here already. One of those items? A glass jar with an absolutely adorable bunny ear lid.
Home stager and designer Anne Marie posted about the jar in an Instagram Reel on February 6, and I shrieked with excitement at how cute it is. It’s relatively small, at 3.15″ long and 7.6″ tall, so it looks like a perfect way to add some whimsy to a countertop without overdoing it. The comments on the Reel show that I’m not the only one who feels this way. “That is the cutest!” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Love holiday home decor like this!” and dozens of others asked for the link.
The jar and lid are currently available on Amazon for $22.19 for a smaller size and $23.99 for the larger size. Anne Marie styled it as part of an Easter setup (and the Amazon listing suggests using it for storing cookies), but the stylish ribbed glass jar with glam gold bunny ears is great any time of year in a bathroom, on a nightstand, or anywhere else you want to store some necessities in a precious way. (Or cookies — I will not judge you if you put cookies in it for every room.)
Right now, it has 4.5 stars from 6 reviews on Amazon, so clearly, it’s a new — but well-loved — item. With bow-themed decor and the coquette aesthetic all the rage right now, this cutesy item seems to fit right in. I, for one, can’t wait to get my hands on one to bring spring vibes into my apartment even during these dreary winter days.