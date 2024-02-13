The “Cutest” Storage Jar Is on Amazon Right Now, and It’s Perfect for Spring

The jar and lid are currently available on Amazon for $22.19 for a smaller size and $23.99 for the larger size. Anne Marie styled it as part of an Easter setup (and the Amazon listing suggests using it for storing cookies), but the stylish ribbed glass jar with glam gold bunny ears is great any time of year in a bathroom, on a nightstand, or anywhere else you want to store some necessities in a precious way. (Or cookies — I will not judge you if you put cookies in it for every room.)



Right now, it has 4.5 stars from 6 reviews on Amazon, so clearly, it’s a new — but well-loved — item. With bow-themed decor and the coquette aesthetic all the rage right now, this cutesy item seems to fit right in. I, for one, can’t wait to get my hands on one to bring spring vibes into my apartment even during these dreary winter days.