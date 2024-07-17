Amazon Is Selling a 2-Bedroom Tiny House That Looks Like a Cozy Wood Cabin

If you’ve ever daydreamed about downsizing to a compact tiny home, you’re not alone. Based on a study of 2,000 people conducted by the Fidelity National subsidiary IPX1031 in 2020, 56% of Americans would live in a tiny home. So if you’re ready to make that dream a reality, then you might want to consider checking out Amazon, which sells fully functional tiny homes for under $40,000. And right now, you can buy this Generic’s cabin-style tiny home, which you can easily dismantle and move from place to place, for just $35,000.