Amazon Is Selling a 2-Bedroom Tiny House That Looks Like a Cozy Wood Cabin
If you’ve ever daydreamed about downsizing to a compact tiny home, you’re not alone. Based on a study of 2,000 people conducted by the Fidelity National subsidiary IPX1031 in 2020, 56% of Americans would live in a tiny home. So if you’re ready to make that dream a reality, then you might want to consider checking out Amazon, which sells fully functional tiny homes for under $40,000. And right now, you can buy this Generic’s cabin-style tiny home, which you can easily dismantle and move from place to place, for just $35,000.
People first wrote about the cabin-style tiny home, and according to Amazon, it combines a traditional cabin exterior with a sleek modern indoor aesthetic. Available to ship in just a few days after you order it, the tiny home comes with a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, and electricity.
Unlike many other similar homes, you won’t have to make do with one set layout — one benefit of Generic’s tiny home is that it comes in a variety of floor plans, with customizable exterior colors and finishes and a customizable indoor layout.
The home is made for all kinds of lifestyles, but it’s a particular fit for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone who wants to unplug and live off the grid without sacrificing any of their at-home amenities. Thanks to its modular design and its sustainable materials, you can easily set it up anywhere without having to worry about long-term maintenance.
Plus, the house is fire-rated class A, wind-resistant up to level 11, and seismic up to level 9, according to Amazon, so you can rest assured knowing that you’ll stay safe even in extreme weather.
Of course, buying a full-service transportable tiny house isn’t exactly cheap, even if it is an alternative to buying a house in a competitive, expensive market. Buying one of Genesis’ homes will set you back $35,000, although the brand offers 30-day easy returns. Still, when you compare that price to buying a house, buying a cabin kit, or even buying an apartment, condo, or townhouse, this might just be an option worth considering.
Buy: Generic’s Cabin Style Tiny House, $35,000