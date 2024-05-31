Reports Reveal How Much Buyers Will Shell Out on a Home, and It’s Not Great

However, not all housing markets are the same, nor is the housing market as tough for everyone across the board. CNBC reports, for example, that while the median price of a home in the Northeast region is up 8.5%, and in the West 9.3%, in the South it’s up 3.7% — well below the national average.



So if you want to buy somewhere, you might consider moving to Southern pastures — another recent Zillow report found that there are several markets in Texas and Florida that are much more buyer-friendly than others — so consider looking in San Antonio, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando, Austin, and Houston.