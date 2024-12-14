I Love How This $10 Amazon Find Created a Nostalgic Kitchen Transformation
Finding a home that has all of your needs and wants may be hard — especially if you don’t want to budge in certain areas. Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands by making changes to achieve the design look you desire. To do this, you can transform your space with DIY projects that reflect your mood, style, and needs. One recent kitchen makeover in particular exemplifies how a little creativity and the right materials can change a space without breaking the bank. Geevie Wood wanted to transform the kitchen in her Minnesota rental home and achieved it by spending less than $25.
Geevie was able to give her kitchen a fresh, retro vibe by updating the floors with these Nexus floor tiles from Amazon. Geevie’s original floor was a classic neutral tone, which was fine, but the kitchen didn’t stand out. (She even described them as being “very 2000s.”)
With the recent changes, the kitchen has a pop of personality and character. When I first saw the finished DIY project it reminded me of Kris Jenner’s old home, which also had these iconic checked tiled floors before she moved into her new home across the street from Kim Kardashian.
The best part? The peel-and-stick tiles are removable, so Geevie can take them with her when she moves. It’s a perfect solution for renters or anyone who wants to make a change without a long-term commitment. I also loved how the floor change instantly made the kitchen feel brighter and more fun. It’s an affordable way to completely shift the mood of the space.
To see more of Geevie’s beautiful space, visit the full home tour (or learn more about the kitchen transformation!). This DIY project is a beautiful reminder that sometimes the best home transformations come from thinking outside the box and don’t require spending a lot of money.