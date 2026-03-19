This Smart Small-Space Entryway Solution Is Perfect for Putting On Your Shoes
I’ve lived in New York City for almost 14 years now, and although I’ve had several types of living spaces, one thing has rung true: There’s never as much space, and especially storage, as I have hoped for. At the end of every gathering at my place, my friends have to awkwardly bend over to put their shoes on in one tiny corner of my apartment in a circle. But one wall-mounted stool could change all that — without sacrificing precious floor space full-time.
What Is the liguanlan Foldable Wall-Mounted Stool?
When I first watched this video by Amazon content creator Sarah Colussi, I couldn’t believe I’d never thought to add a wall-mounted fold-out seat to my apartment entryway area. The video shows Sarah unboxing, installing, and sitting on this handy foldable wall-mounted stool with armrest, which is available on Amazon for $149.99.
When folded up, it’s nearly undetectable from the wall — which is especially great for anyone without a lot of free space at home — but it extends accordion-style and creates a handy bench for putting on shoes. (The Amazon product listing also reveals it could be useful for a shower, which is perfect for anyone who might have accessibility needs.)
One of the most practical components of this bench is the fact that it has a handle you can grip whether or not the seat is extended or not. (I spent most of last year with a wrist injury, so I really came to appreciate anything that helped me feel more stable while walking or sitting down.) When extended, it’s 33.5 inches tall, 14 inches wide, and about 18 inches deep. It can hold up to 500 pounds, and has rounded corners and padded bottoms to prevent any bumps and bruises.
Why This Wall Stool Is a Game-Changer
This hidden extra chair isn’t just for people who want more seating in their home. It also provides extra accessibility for anyone who needs to sit down (or hold a bar for stability), whether that’s a shower, a living room, a walkway, or anywhere else.
Even if you don’t have specific accessibility needs, you can easily appreciate this wall-mounted stool. If it’s in your shower, for instance, now you have an opportunity to relax during your daily hygiene ritual. If it’s by your front door shoe rack, you can now sit back and chill while you lace up your sneakers or unload your groceries. Life can be stressful enough; you might as well sit down while you can.
Buy: liguanlan Foldable Wall-Mounted Stool, $149.99