This Smart Small-Space Entryway Solution Is Perfect for Putting On Your Shoes

One of the most practical components of this bench is the fact that it has a handle you can grip whether or not the seat is extended or not. (I spent most of last year with a wrist injury, so I really came to appreciate anything that helped me feel more stable while walking or sitting down.) When extended, it’s 33.5 inches tall, 14 inches wide, and about 18 inches deep. It can hold up to 500 pounds, and has rounded corners and padded bottoms to prevent any bumps and bruises.