This Amazon Find Means You’ll Never Struggle to Fold a Fitted Sheet Again

Does your linen closet look a bit sad? It’s probably because of those tragically folded fitted sheets that usually end up balled-up and stuffed onto your shelves or in drawers. But thankfully, your linen closet is about to clean up its act. There’s a sweet little storage solution on Amazon that not only helps you fold your sheets, but also neatly stores the entire set upright like a book, so you can just grab and go when it’s time to make your bed.