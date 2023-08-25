This Amazon Find Means You’ll Never Struggle to Fold a Fitted Sheet Again
Does your linen closet look a bit sad? It’s probably because of those tragically folded fitted sheets that usually end up balled-up and stuffed onto your shelves or in drawers. But thankfully, your linen closet is about to clean up its act. There’s a sweet little storage solution on Amazon that not only helps you fold your sheets, but also neatly stores the entire set upright like a book, so you can just grab and go when it’s time to make your bed.
“Never struggle folding sheets again!!” Stetson from the Everything Envy Instagram account wrote in the caption of a recent video. “We constantly get asked what a good solution is for keeping your sheets/bedding organized and we found the PERFECT product!! And it not only works for bed sheets, but also duvet covers, blankets, and more!”
The LINENMATE bedding organizers are the perfect solution for pesky folded sheets. Just line your sheet set up along the long end of the organizer, and allow the folding system to do the hard work for you. Then, just zip the case closed to keep your sheets neatly tucked away.
Each organizer also comes with a label and a keyhole so you can tell which sheets are which at a glance.
The LINENMATE organizers come in two sizes depending on the size of your sheets and have great reviews on Amazon.
“So easy to use and fits things so well,” one person wrote. “The step-by-step instructions make it so clear how to fold things and it zips right up!”
Another person added, “Worth every penny for my expensive linens. Easy to use and the quality feel great. Will be ordering more and recommending to my friends!”
Reorganize your linen closet with these LINENMATE organizers and end the war with your fitted sheets.