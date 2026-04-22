The Micro Marble Lamp That’s All Over Instagram Right Now Looks 3x Its Price

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Spacious living area featuring a curved sofa, woven chairs, a unique floor lamp, and a playful cat.
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Credit: Leela Cyd

Who doesn’t love good mood lighting? Micro lamps are trending in 2026 thanks to their ability to make spaces feel more intimate and cozy. And now, digital trendsetters have found a chic little Amazon lamp that’ll become your favorite new accessory.

It may look like a trinket, but when you tap it, it glows from the inside. It’s the same effect as burning a candle, but you don’t have to worry about any open flames.

tan sofa on pink chair

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“This light is seriously stunning!” Nicole from @fancyfixdecor on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “I have never seen anything like it. It is completely wireless, and uses a USB-C to charge. Tap on or motion on! I got the ART DECO color, but it actually looks like onyx.”

“I loooooove a little glow!” one person wrote in the comments of Nicole’s post. Another said, “I’m obsessed.”

Amazon’s Superchic Marble Lamp Is the Ultimate Nightlight

This tiny touch lamp is made by Marmor but sold on Amazon. Per its product specs, it’s made from natural carved marble in a variety of styles, from the onyx-looking Art Deco marble to Calacatta purple, Calacatta green, and three varieties of jade.

Inside each lamp is a rechargeable LED that cycles through two brightness settings. And because it shines through the natural marble, the light emitted is eye-friendly and has a warm hue that mimics soft candlelight.

Marmor Marble Lamp
$56
$56 at Amazon

“Heavy duty and works well,” one Amazon shopper wrote about the Marmor marble light, adding, “One of the best items I have ever purchased on Amazon. This is amazing. I will be buying more.”

Other shoppers note that it’s the ideal night-light for late-night bathroom trips or tending to young ones. “The perfect touch for a dimming light that looks great. Works perfectly for middle of the night feeds to my newborn,” another reviewer wrote. “Absolutely love it!”

Grab this stunning little mood lamp from Amazon to make your space even dreamier. It’s so chic, you may just have to pick one up in each marble colorway!

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