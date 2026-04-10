The Stylish Outdoor Privacy Trick Everyone’s Trying Right Now
If you feel like all eyes are on you when you’re enjoying your outdoor space, then it’s time to work some privacy into the equation. Rather than having to build something from scratch or install a permanent fix that could block your view, a new retractable screen from Amazon could be the perfect semi-permanent fix.
“My neighbors are great people, but I don’t always want them seeing what I’m doing on my deck,” the creator behind @simplyleonfinds on Instagram said in a recent video. To fix that exposed sensation, they installed this retractable privacy screen from the Amazon brand Vevor.
“It instantly creates a private outdoor space while also blocking wind and sun,” the creator continued in the caption of their post. “Perfect for patios, balconies, decks, pools, and backyard seating areas … such an easy way to make your outdoor space feel more comfortable and secluded without building a fence.”
What Makes This Privacy Screen Better Than Alternatives?
The Vevor retractable screen gives you instant privacy in a pinch. You install one end to a porch post or wall, and then install the anchor up to 236 inches away (there are three different sizes of screen available).
Then, just pull the handle of the screen toward the anchor post, join the two together, and you have instant protection from sun, weather, and prying eyes. And when you want to open the space back up, just remove the handle from the anchor to roll the screen back up.
You don’t have to permanently alter your backyard to get the privacy you want, nor do you have to give up views and that wide open spaces feeling.
“I couldn’t sit on my deck without this,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “Works at keeping sun out and for privacy.” Another person added, “We have a hot tub on our deck and we have absolutely no privacy from neighbors so we were looking for a solution and this has been PERFECT! So easy to install and use and we now feel comfortable relaxing after a long day without feeling watched from next door.”
And one person commented on the post from @simplyleonfinds saying that the Vevor screen could maybe even work as a projector screen for those who like to take their movie nights outside.
Whether you’re thwarting nosy neighbors or keeping the sun from roasting you alive, this porch and patio privacy screen will make your outdoor space so much cozier and more enjoyable this summer.
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