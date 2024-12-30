This “Charmingly” Rustic Shed Can Be Converted Into a Tiny Home (It’s Less Than $4K!)

According to the product listing, the Rookwood, sold by the popular brand Handy Home, is a cozy and rustic 10×18-foot wooden storage shed spanning 180 square feet with a 9.5′ peak and 7′ tall walls. It can be used for simple storage or transformed into a cozy cottage with a bit of creativity and construction work, and best of all, it’ll run you less than $4,000.



Like many tiny homes and kit homes you can buy online, all of the wood is precut, and certain things like the doors are also preassembled. Depending on your DIY skills and patience level, you can build the home yourself, or hire someone else to do so.



If you choose the DIY route, there are instructions to guide you through the process, but Amazon reviewers are split in terms of the ease of assembly — some say the instructions were confusing; others found them clear and helpful. One thing that they all seemed to agree on was to have at least two people available to assemble this shed. One person also suggested using a nail gun, which “made this go so much faster.”



One of the standout components of this rustic shed is its double doors which, at 64″, are wider than you’d typically get with shed-style tiny homes. You can choose from six different trim styles for the double doors, which can also be placed on either the front or side of the shed. It’s important to note that this shed doesn’t come with any windows, so if you’d want to add some yourself, consider their placement when deciding where the door should go.



Since this is meant to be a storage shed, obviously not everyone who buys it is going to use it as a tiny home. This means there may be extra work required — and extra costs — if you want to turn this rustic unit into a homey dwelling.



Amazon reviewers note that they had to add aspects like a foundation, windows, paint, roof shingles, insulation, plumbing, and electrical to make it livable. That’s before any appliances, furniture, and decor, as well as any permits and inspections needed in their area to make sure everything was up to code. These all require additional money and labor, so even if you’re a very handy person who feels comfortable assembling the shed, it might still be good to speak with a contractor or home inspector to make sure this unit will meet your needs.



According to the listing, Handy Home will ship the Rookwood shed across America, however, they do not deliver to Florida due to weather restrictions. Shipping is free (not bad, considering the package weighs over 1,500 pounds), and orders usually ship within 9-10 days. The shipping and delivery process isn’t necessarily perfect, though. Some reviewers mentioned getting pieces that were damaged in transit or missing entirely, so definitely double-check your package when it arrives. The good news is you’re able to return the shed for a full refund if you experience any issues, or take a cue from other reviewers and grab some extra wood from the home improvement store.



While this charmingly rustic shed might need a little work to become the cottage or studio of your dreams, the amount you’ll pay for the building, plus the cost of any modifications and permits will likely end up much cheaper than other forms of homeownership — even other tiny homes. On average, a typical tiny home costs $30,000-$60,000, and according to Architectural Digest, the top 10 most expensive tiny houses on the market ranged from $241,000 all the way to $827,000.



Sure, $4,000 isn’t nothing, but it’s a lot less than that.



Buy: Handy Home Products Rookwood 10×18 Wooden Storage Shed, $3,951