This Skeleton Couple Has Officially Taken Halloween Decor Too Far

Of course, if you want to create a less scandalous setup, one five-star reviewer got crafty, securing them both to a banister and positioning them vertically. Calling it their “favorite decoration,” the buyer added, “I used some string to kind of position her head more up and to tether their legs to the banister so they wouldn’t get blown around. It made them look like they were always dancing, which was really neat. This was one of my favorite decorations! It got a lot of attention too.” Another reviewer used it to prank their neighbors, setting it up on their lawn when they weren’t home.