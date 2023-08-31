This Skeleton Couple Has Officially Taken Halloween Decor Too Far
With spooky season officially around the corner, you might be looking to score some fun new outdoor decor to celebrate Halloween in style. And while the famed giant Home Depot skeleton is sold out for the season, there are plenty of equally festive alternatives still out there, including one option that’s not only NSFW, but we’re also going to go ahead and declare it NSFN — that is, not safe for the neighborhood.
Available on Amazon, the GOOSH 6-Foot Halloween Inflatable Outdoor Skeleton Couple includes two skeletons for the price of one, but this one might be best kept indoors, as the two skeletons can be seen enjoying an, ahem, intimate moment together.
Yep, the holiday-ready duo can be seen positioned with one straddling the other, and you’ll also get a high-powered fan to make inflation a breeze, as well as stakes and ropes to secure the inflatable to the ground. It also includes a storage bag, which is handy in case you have neighbors who aren’t particularly amused with this cheeky couple.
Of course, if you want to create a less scandalous setup, one five-star reviewer got crafty, securing them both to a banister and positioning them vertically. Calling it their “favorite decoration,” the buyer added, “I used some string to kind of position her head more up and to tether their legs to the banister so they wouldn’t get blown around. It made them look like they were always dancing, which was really neat. This was one of my favorite decorations! It got a lot of attention too.” Another reviewer used it to prank their neighbors, setting it up on their lawn when they weren’t home.
All jokes aside, the inflatable pair gets plenty of rave reviews, with happy shoppers calling it lightweight and a great value for the money. Others called it a “big hit in the neighborhood” and a “hot property,” with one person adding, “This was one of the most popular props we had this year. EVERYONE wanted it.”
In the event your neighbors aren’t so thrilled, it’s also safe for indoor use, and will surely be the statement decor piece of all your Halloween soirées ahead.