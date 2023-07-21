Home Depot’s Viral Giant Skeleton Is Sold Out, But We Found Some Awesomely Spooky Alternatives
Halloween fever has hit months in advance of October — in no small part due to the annual release of Home Depot’s beloved, 12-foot-tall skeleton decoration, which has become something of a social media sensation since it came out in July 2020. Each summer, the gargantuan figurine returns, and every time, he’s gone in an instant thanks to the internet fervor surrounding him.
In the years since he hit Home Depot shelves, the giant skeleton has reigned as the true king of all Halloween decorations — and of holidays, in general. Owners of the coveted figurine have been getting good use out of the $300 they spent, dressing him up for various occasions beyond Halloween. Christmas, Thanksgiving — you name it and someone’s likely given him the appropriate holiday-themed makeover.
One happy customer even dressed him up with dozens of rainbow flags for Pride Month. After the Pride skeleton went viral, the user who shared the tweet said that “the owners of this skeleton have gone all out for every holiday since getting it at Halloween. It is a source of constant delight.” So, to say the least, the enormous decoration is more than worth the equally hefty price tag.
Naturally, the public at large has caught onto this fact as well, so when the skeleton returned to Home Depot’s website earlier this month, he speedily sold out. Don’t fret, though: If you didn’t snag one, we found four alternatives that’ll fill the gaping, giant skeleton-shaped hole in your life.