Amazon Is Selling a $14K Tiny Home That You Can Basically Move Right Into

For $14,000, this tiny home has pre-installed electrical wiring, which will save you time (and headaches!). Its built-in bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet, and it can become cuter than you think with a little TLC. And thanks to its nine windows, a decent amount of natural light can trickle into every corner of the tiny home.



Someone that purchased the tiny home shared a brief tour of it in a viral TikTok, and he was able to finish the entire setup with the help of some friends. Once it was furnished, it actually looked livable — especially if it was styled as a man cave or she shed.