Newsletters

Amazon Is Selling a $14K Tiny Home That You Can Basically Move Right Into

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Carina Romano

You can shop for just about anything on Amazon, from everyday essentials to groceries. And the endless possibilities include a tiny home — yes, you can add a condensed but luxurious “shed” to your shopping cart on Amazon, and this specific one is a bestseller.

The portable, prefabricated tiny home by Zolyndo can be shipped to you in less than a week, which is incredibly convenient if you’ve got open land available. It can withstand earthquakes and strong winds, and the home is built with a steel frame and flame-retardant foam wallboard to prevent you from worrying about natural disasters. After unfolding the wings and walls of the tiny home, it measures at 19 x 20 x 8.3 feet.

Zolyndo Portable Prefabricated Tiny Home
$13,999.99
Amazon
Buy Now

For $14,000, this tiny home has pre-installed electrical wiring, which will save you time (and headaches!). Its built-in bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet, and it can become cuter than you think with a little TLC. And thanks to its nine windows, a decent amount of natural light can trickle into every corner of the tiny home.

Someone that purchased the tiny home shared a brief tour of it in a viral TikTok, and he was able to finish the entire setup with the help of some friends. Once it was furnished, it actually looked livable — especially if it was styled as a man cave or she shed.

If this tiny home isn’t enough room for you, it’s the ideal size for a mother-in-law suite, photography studio, or hair salon. Even though Amazon suggests using this tiny home for commercial housing or hosting a guest, this could easily be a backyard hangout with financial assistance spread among a few friends.

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits