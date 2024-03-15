Amazon Is Selling a $14K Tiny Home That You Can Basically Move Right Into
You can shop for just about anything on Amazon, from everyday essentials to groceries. And the endless possibilities include a tiny home — yes, you can add a condensed but luxurious “shed” to your shopping cart on Amazon, and this specific one is a bestseller.
The portable, prefabricated tiny home by Zolyndo can be shipped to you in less than a week, which is incredibly convenient if you’ve got open land available. It can withstand earthquakes and strong winds, and the home is built with a steel frame and flame-retardant foam wallboard to prevent you from worrying about natural disasters. After unfolding the wings and walls of the tiny home, it measures at 19 x 20 x 8.3 feet.
For $14,000, this tiny home has pre-installed electrical wiring, which will save you time (and headaches!). Its built-in bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet, and it can become cuter than you think with a little TLC. And thanks to its nine windows, a decent amount of natural light can trickle into every corner of the tiny home.
Someone that purchased the tiny home shared a brief tour of it in a viral TikTok, and he was able to finish the entire setup with the help of some friends. Once it was furnished, it actually looked livable — especially if it was styled as a man cave or she shed.
If this tiny home isn’t enough room for you, it’s the ideal size for a mother-in-law suite, photography studio, or hair salon. Even though Amazon suggests using this tiny home for commercial housing or hosting a guest, this could easily be a backyard hangout with financial assistance spread among a few friends.