The Stylish $30 Hack That Will Save Your Sofa from Pet Scratches
Anyone who owns a pet knows that you have to take them into consideration when buying a new piece of furniture — especially sofas. Given how much they generally cost, there are plenty of people out there who try to keep their dogs and cats off of it to keep it looking nice, but I think we can all admit that it’s a pretty much impossible task. They’ll usually jump on it anyway, and is there anyone who doesn’t end up caving and cuddling with them on the cushions, despite their best efforts?
In fact, I just saw a TikTok about this exact conundrum: A pet parent put a whole barricade in front of their couch, and their dog still found a way to get around it and lounge on top. (The video is totally adorable, but I’m getting sidetracked.) The question of whether it’s really possible to protect your hefty investment from dog or cat claws remains. Luckily, we found a solution that’ll keep your couch intact in a fashionable and budget-friendly way. Here’s why you should add this velvet sofa slipcover to your cart immediately.
What is the H.VERSAILTEX Stretch Velvet Sofa Cover?
Velvet sofas have been having a moment for years now. The material is unexpectedly durable, gives an air of luxuriousness, and has a soft texture that you’ll want to touch all the time. If you’ve been dying to get the look without forking over a ton of cash, a velvet slipcover is the way to go — and it’s a welcome bonus that it’ll protect your sofa from pet wear and tear. The tightly woven fabric means that your cat or dog won’t be able to snag it (as opposed to other options that have raised threads). Maintenance is a breeze because the cover can be tossed into the washing machine if they get it dirty.
Starting at $29 (and there’s currently a 20% coupon you can apply to the gray one), the cover comes in a ton of colors, ranging from neutrals to sage green and wine red, so you can change up the vibe of your room without doing a major overhaul. You can also give an older, more worn-down sofa a total upgrade if you love its feel but aren’t digging the visual signs of its age. It’ll fit tightly and securely on your sofa, thanks to all of the available sizes. The standard one will fit anything between 72 to 90 inches, and the XL will work with a couch that falls between 89 and 105 inches. Loveseat and chair options are up for grabs, too!
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.3/5
“This transformed my living room by covering the ugly second hand couch and loveseat. The material is soft and seems to be holding up well with no evidence of piling. It doesn’t fit exactly (I didn’t think it would), but it is easy to tuck the extra fabric into the creases and corners.” – KBB
“My cats destroyed our loveseat and was ready to toss it. Thought I would invest some $ to give it a try. Great design and easy to install. The cats aren’t bothering it ….so far. Glad I purchased this and makes the bedroom look really rich…..love the burgandy color.” – Butterfly
“I have a brand new couch and a bunch of animals and I just wanted something that protects against dirt and scratches from dogs jumping up and down. It feels very durable, came out of the wash still looking brand new and it’s very very soft.” – Kayla Jane
This hack will completely take the hassle out of trying to keep your pets off your furniture. You can snuggle with them all day long without stressing about whether they’ll pull threads out or track dirt from outside on your sofa — and you’ll get a trendy look for a fraction of the price in the process. Your peace of mind alone will make the cost totally worth it. (Plus, 7,000 five-star reviews can’t be wrong!)
Buy: H.VERSAILTEX Stretch Velvet Sofa Cover, Gray, $23.59 (normally $29.49)