The Stylish $30 Hack That Will Save Your Sofa from Pet Scratches

“This transformed my living room by covering the ugly second hand couch and loveseat. The material is soft and seems to be holding up well with no evidence of piling. It doesn’t fit exactly (I didn’t think it would), but it is easy to tuck the extra fabric into the creases and corners.” – KBB

“My cats destroyed our loveseat and was ready to toss it. Thought I would invest some $ to give it a try. Great design and easy to install. The cats aren’t bothering it ….so far. Glad I purchased this and makes the bedroom look really rich…..love the burgandy color.” – Butterfly

“I have a brand new couch and a bunch of animals and I just wanted something that protects against dirt and scratches from dogs jumping up and down. It feels very durable, came out of the wash still looking brand new and it’s very very soft.” – Kayla Jane