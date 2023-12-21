This Space-Saving Amazon Drying Rack Creates Storage Out of Thin Air (and It’s on Sale!)

“This is a great ‘clothes line’ without having to string one across your garage. It’s compact but when you expand all the rods, it fits a lot of clothes. It’s surprisingly sturdy. I fill it up with pants, sweaters, dresses that I can’t put in the drying. The rods bend a little but never break. I ended up buying a second one. And very easy to install, takes 2 screws.” —Reyna

“This is the best drying rack you can imagine. It folds flat and looks clean when closed up. When you open you pull out the rods and can hang a full load of laundry on them. Weight is not a problem. This thing can handle it. Everyone who looks in our laundry room wants to know where. Got it. This thing is quality. I might buy another one in the future. Finally I can get rid of that stupid pop up rack my wife sits around the house.” —Adam

“Love this rack. It fit perfect in our space above dryer and bottom metal bar is sturdy enough to hold hangers with clothes too. It’s wonderful how compact it is and blends in with our white wall so well it’s barely noticeable. It’s also very thin in depth once compacted. Fully recommend this purchase!” —Heather