My Favorite-Smelling Laundry Detergent Is Finally Back in Stock — and I Bought Two More Bottles

Trust me, if you’ve ever wanted your clothes and linens to smell like a bed of roses and feel ultra clean, you’ll never go back to any other generic detergent after trying the DedCool x OUAI Melrose Place Dedtergent. It makes me excited for laundry day, so much so that I’m begging both brands to turn this collab into a permanent fixture. And for $35, a little really goes a long way here. I’ve been using the same detergent bottle since April, but I’m also stockpiling extras in my coat closet in case this sells out again — and I’d suggest you do the same if you want to experience this freshly scented laundry MVP!