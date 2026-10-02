This Wood and Metal Organizer Will Bring an Air of Sophistication to Your Kitchen

I happened upon this eye-catching metal and wood storage rack in a TikTok video by TravelLily. Sitting proudly on her kitchen counter, it has a square silver frame with sleek, rounded edges. The top of the organizer goes below her kitchen cabinets, so it’s tall, but not too tall. On the upper level, there’s an attractive panel of dark reddish-brown wood that serves as a shelf with a wide wire basket below it. It has a slim wooden handle that helps you slide the basket in and out like a drawer. Down below, there’s a similar wood panel shelf on wheels.