This Wood and Metal Organizer Will Bring an Air of Sophistication to Your Kitchen
I live in a relatively small apartment with multiple roommates, so I’m always on the lookout for ways to improve the storage situation in my living space — particularly in the kitchen. Shelves, drawers, bins, and boxes can take up a surprising amount of space, so I have a soft spot for multifunctional pieces — especially ones that also look nice on a kitchen countertop.
Fortunately, I’ve recently come across a countertop organizer that does it all, with multiple savvy storage components and a sophisticated metal and wood design.
Why This Multifaceted Organizer Is So Appealing
I happened upon this eye-catching metal and wood storage rack in a TikTok video by TravelLily. Sitting proudly on her kitchen counter, it has a square silver frame with sleek, rounded edges. The top of the organizer goes below her kitchen cabinets, so it’s tall, but not too tall. On the upper level, there’s an attractive panel of dark reddish-brown wood that serves as a shelf with a wide wire basket below it. It has a slim wooden handle that helps you slide the basket in and out like a drawer. Down below, there’s a similar wood panel shelf on wheels.
In the video, you see just how much you can do with this storage gem. Up top, she stores multiple teapots and a teacup. She fills the wire drawer with tea and packaged cookies, and on the rolling shelf below, she places a toaster and espresso maker. And while it looks great in the kitchen, it really could work in an office as a desktop organizer, too.
How to Get a Similar Countertop Organizer of Your Own
TravelLily’s video doesn’t list the exact product showcased, but curious TikTok commenters were able to track down something that looks quite similar: this microwave oven rack and kitchen countertop organizer, available on Amazon for $108. The organizer measures 18.8 inches tall, 20.07 inches wide, and 14.17 inches deep.
While the Amazon tray has style and plenty of storage options, it’s notably missing the slide-out shelf at the bottom. “My guess is it’s just a separate tray,” one commenter speculated on TikTok. “I’d just measure the legs of the shelf and look for a tray [with] wheels that fits.” On one hand, this means you’ll have to buy an additional part for the full experience, but on the other hand, it means the organizer is customizable.
Buy: ZHONGXINHUIYIN Microwave Oven Rack Kitchen Countertop Organizer, Amazon, $108.00