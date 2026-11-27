9 Deals from Anthropologie’s Black Friday Sale That You Absolutely Shouldn’t Miss
Looking for more great deals? Browse our master list of current sales (updated daily!) and check out our Black Friday & Cyber Monday hub for all our latest coverage.
I’m among a growing number of American shoppers who wait until the final hours of Black Friday to buy everything sitting in their cart. Unless something’s a sellout risk, I hold out to see if a brand will cut prices even further near the end of its sale. Generally speaking, you can find the best, lowest prices at all your favorite sites around this time — even at stores that have sales all year long — I’m looking at you, Anthropologie.
Today through November 30, Anthropologie is offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday and an extra 50% off everything in the sale section. That means today is the day to hit checkout on the cart you’ve filled with finds like gifts, holiday decor, candles, glassware, rugs, and furniture. Below are nine handpicked deals I highly recommend reviewing before you do so.
The 9 Best Anthropologie Black Friday Deals
From an internet-famous floor mirror to a cozy, giftable throw blanket, these are the finds I recommend checking out first.