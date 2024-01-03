Newsletters

Anthropologie’s Sale Section Is an Extra 50% Off — Snag These 10 Deals Before They Sell Out

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Erin Derby

Once again, Anthropologie was my go-to brand for all of my holiday gifts this year. Why’s that, you might ask? Apart from the obvious — every piece of decor they put out is seriously adorable — their sales are unbeatable. The retailer might be more well-known for their heftier prices, but trust me, if you spend enough time scrolling through their sale section, you’re bound to find something within your price range.

The time for gifts may have passed, but the deals are still in full swing. To celebrate the end of the season, Anthro is offering an extra 50% off of their clearance items. It sounds too good to be true, but you really can stack the discount on something that’s already on sale. Rugs, throws, lamps, and more stylish essentials are included, and we’ve gathered 10 items that you should grab while you still can. Out with the old and in with the new!

1 / 10
Cloudy Bouclé Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
$44.98
was $118.00

I think that there’s no such thing as owning too many throws, especially in the winter. One reviewer called this textured option “by far one of the best throw blankets [they’ve] owned,” and several others echoed their sentiments that it’s impressively soft and cozy.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Erin Fetherston Dulcette Jute-Bordered Rug, 5' x 8'
Anthropologie
$279.98
was $798.00

If you love the jute look like we do at AT, but don’t want the material all over your home, this stylish rug only has it around the border. With a woolen, geometric-printed center, you can get the layered look without having to purchase multiple rugs!

Buy Now
3 / 10
Claudia Vanity Mirror
Anthropologie
$54.98
was $148.00

You deserve a little luxury in your life, and adding this gilded piece to your vanity will do just that. “Received this as a gift from my bf and it is so much more beautiful in person,” one reviewer wrote of the mirror, which has five stars.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Adelina Velvet Pillow, 14" Round
Anthropologie
$17.48
was $48.00

Add a vibrant pop of color to your couch or armchair with this velvet pillow, which is just as soft as it looks. It's landed at 4.7 stars with over 200 reviews, so there’s really no way you can go wrong.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover, Queen
Anthropologie
$99.98
was $268.00

This duvet cover combines an abstract floral print with a high-end-looking jacquard-woven texture. But don’t let the material hold you back from splurging on this stunning bedding: It’s machine washable, so upkeep is easy.

Buy Now
6 / 10
May Sconce
Anthropologie
$94.98
was $248.00

No room for a nightstand? Try this small-space-friendly sconce, which offers a compact platform for your essentials. Plus, the frosted glass shade — which features a subtle swirl pattern — and the brass detailing will jazz up your bedroom or living room instantly.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Studioilse Floor Lamp
Anthropologie
$374.98
was $998.00

Rattan will truly never go out of style, and this statement floor lamp that’s completely covered in woven material won’t either. It’s over $600 off (!), so you can get the natural look for way, way less.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Modern Garden 1 Wall Art
Anthropologie
$239.98
was $648.00

Both reviewers said that this piece was somehow even more gorgeous in person. The colorblocked flowers are eye-catching and will add a contemporary flair to your room. “The pink is brighter, but in a good way, and the yellow/greens are neutral, almost a gold look and will go with anything,” a shopper said. “I cannot wait to hang it!”

Buy Now
9 / 10
Creamsicle Vase
Anthropologie
$14.98
was $44.00

The most affordable find on our list, this ceramic vase may be neutral with its muted, tan-and-white coloring, but it’s still a standout centerpiece. The off-center handle, half-circle base, and color blocking give it a distinctly modern feel.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Cosmetic Bag with Packing Cube
Anthropologie
$17.48
was $48.00

If you’re planning on doing some traveling this year, Anthro’s got one of your essentials covered. This light blue cosmetic bag has a clear window so you can always see what you have on hand, and it even comes with a mini packing cube for extra organization.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
Furniture
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits