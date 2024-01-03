Anthropologie’s Sale Section Is an Extra 50% Off — Snag These 10 Deals Before They Sell Out
Once again, Anthropologie was my go-to brand for all of my holiday gifts this year. Why’s that, you might ask? Apart from the obvious — every piece of decor they put out is seriously adorable — their sales are unbeatable. The retailer might be more well-known for their heftier prices, but trust me, if you spend enough time scrolling through their sale section, you’re bound to find something within your price range.
The time for gifts may have passed, but the deals are still in full swing. To celebrate the end of the season, Anthro is offering an extra 50% off of their clearance items. It sounds too good to be true, but you really can stack the discount on something that’s already on sale. Rugs, throws, lamps, and more stylish essentials are included, and we’ve gathered 10 items that you should grab while you still can. Out with the old and in with the new!