Anthropologie Upgraded Its Viral Icon Glass — and This New $16 Version Is Even Better
I make iced coffee every morning in the summer (and sometimes in the fall and winter, too), and I always prefer to drink it out of a cute glass. I’m a big fan of can glasses for iced coffee, but there’s a new glass in town that I can’t stop thinking about: Anthropologie’s Ribbon Stripe Juice Glass. It comes in a bunch of colors, and it looks so pretty. I know I’m going to want to drink out of it all day long.
The team at Anthropologie just took one of their most iconic pieces (which has been copied many times!) and redesigned it with a gorgeous summer trend in mind. 2026 has been the year of stripe drenching, so it only makes sense that the beloved home retailer jumped in on this major trend with two-tone designs that’ll make your tabletop simply irresistible. And the best part? These new designs will totally blend right in with other Icon glasses you may already own — including the cute summer designs we all loved earlier this year.
Anthropologie’s Ribbon Stripe Glass Is So Pretty, I’m Buying All Seven Colors
You might already know about (or even have) Anthropologie’s viral Icon Juice Glass that has all sorts of different little symbols on it, from cookies to ghosts to palm trees. The brand-new Ribbon Stripe Juice Glass is similar in size, but swaps the cute symbols for pretty, artsy stripes all over the glass.
The Ribbon Stripe Juice Glass comes in seven colors, including plum, cornflower blue, and black. It’s 4.5 inches tall (making it just a little bit smaller than my can glasses), and it has a 16-ounce capacity. Given that I usually brew 8 ounces of coffee in the morning, this glass will provide plenty of room for ice, my favorite vanilla syrup, and a splash of milk. And of course I could drink juice, water, soda, or even wine out of it, too.
What Anthropologie Shoppers Are Saying About This New Design
You can snag each one of Anthropologie’s newest must-haves for $16 per glass. This isn’t exactly the cheapest glass out there, but it is absolutely beautiful, and I already know it will make me so happy every morning (and afternoon and evening). Plus, I would love to serve guests a drink in this gorgeous summer take on a beloved home trend with major staying power. I’m well on my way to collecting all seven versions of this iconic design.
Average Rating: 4/5
“I am absolutely obsessed with these striped juice glasses! If you want to instantly elevate your morning iced coffee, evening cocktail, or even just a simple glass of water, these are it! —NCAnthroInsider
“Thick, quality glasses and absolutely adorable. LOVE them!” —Gabby
“I absolutely love these cups. The striped pattern might be my favorite. I ended up purchasing four different colorways because I love them all so much.” —Matches
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This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: Anthropologie Quietly Dropped a New Glass That’s So Perfect, Shoppers Are Buying 4 at a Time