“I am absolutely obsessed with these striped juice glasses! If you want to instantly elevate your morning iced coffee, evening cocktail, or even just a simple glass of water, these are it! —NCAnthroInsider

“Thick, quality glasses and absolutely adorable. LOVE them!” —Gabby

“I absolutely love these cups. The striped pattern might be my favorite. I ended up purchasing four different colorways because I love them all so much.” —Matches