Arhaus’ New Collection Is Full of Breathtaking Artisan Details You’d See in Rare Antiques

The furniture house’s latest line feels as if it were lifted straight out of a buzzy estate sale. Like many of Arhaus’ most successful pieces, a lot of the style curation feels as if it were done for someone looking to fill their home with unique pieces that scream “family heirloom” (even if you don’t have an inheritance coming at you!). I had the chance to review the full collection and am a firm believer that anyone who swears by “slow” decorating will want to check out these gorgeous pieces, too.