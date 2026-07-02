Arhaus’ New Collection Is Full of Breathtaking Artisan Details You’d See in Rare Antiques
As someone who loves spending time roaming the aisles of thrift stores and antique malls, there’s nothing more exhilarating than finding a gem you didn’t know you needed. This type of decor has character and style that only comes with true history; it’s not something you can simply head to a store and pick up. At least, that’s what I usually believe. But I might be changing my mind, thanks to the designers behind Arhaus’ latest collection, “The Collected Home,” which is absolutely mind-boggling in the best way.
The furniture house’s latest line feels as if it were lifted straight out of a buzzy estate sale. Like many of Arhaus’ most successful pieces, a lot of the style curation feels as if it were done for someone looking to fill their home with unique pieces that scream “family heirloom” (even if you don’t have an inheritance coming at you!). I had the chance to review the full collection and am a firm believer that anyone who swears by “slow” decorating will want to check out these gorgeous pieces, too.
Arhaus’ “Collected Home” Is Full of Head-Turning Accessories You’ll Covet for Life
Timeless is definitely a word that comes to mind when perusing the decor within Arhaus’ newest collection. Each piece feels as if it’s a bit historical — like it’ll add texture that’ll transform any room, as well as a slight air of uniqueness that sets it apart from anything you’d find at a major retailer. Certain details tie all the pieces together: natural patinas, carved bobbin detailing, marble accents, softly arched silhouettes, and gorgeous hardware that looks like it was aged over centuries.
These details are what make these accent chairs and lamps feel unique; the hand-braided strap attached to Arhaus’ fringed ottoman feels like it was taken straight out of a luxury fashion house, for example. The metalwork featured in a handful of pendant lamps and table lamps within the collection also looks as if it were crafted by fine jewelers. And nothing feels overwrought; I’ve seen when retailers make the mistake of trying to mimic historical details and fall into gimmicks, but none of Arhaus’ designs felt trite or theatrical.
How Arhaus’ Collection Embraces a Modern Take on Historical Details
A few of the collection’s overarching details immediately caught my eye, including gorgeous burl woods and dark finishes — a nod to both mid-century modern styles as well as a bit of the glamour of the Art Deco era. Plus, many of the wooden pieces within the capsule lean into joinery techniques associated with traditional Craftsman architecture. But the entire collection is updated with a modern touch; Arhaus’ showstopping credenza might embrace verdure details and swirling burl, but its silhouette is streamlined enough that it’ll fit in with other contemporary pieces you already own.
I found myself marveling at how many of the new arrivals within this capsule are indeed begging you to mix — not match. The beauty of decorating can also be that interiors come together over many years, mixed in with the history of your family and surroundings. Many of Arhaus’ pieces are designed to do just that: seamlessly meld into anything that already might be nestled into your living rooms, bedrooms, or kitchens.
Why Arhaus’ Pieces Are Totally Worth the Splurge
You’ll find a little bit of everything waiting for you in Arhaus’ absolutely gorgeous capsule collection: rich, dark woods; free-flowing fringe; romantic tufted details; and textiles you’ll swear you’ve never seen before. In a world where it can be easy to try to chase red-hot trends, you’ll find that any of the decor within this range won’t ever really be “over” in the years to come. There’s a sense that all of the furniture will age gracefully over many decades to come, regardless of which artisanal detail catches your eye. And that’s something worth every penny!
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