Newsletters
News
Furniture
News
Outdoor Furniture

Article’s Clearance Section Is Full of Stylish Furniture and Outdoor Pieces — Save Hundreds on Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
sunny outdoor patio area with wood bench with off white cushions, small green table, outdoor rug/mat, blooming bougainvillea plants and other potted plants
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Mackenzie Schieck

Apartment Therapy’s annual Small/Cool Contest is back again! Look inside 71 homes and tell us which is the smallest and coolest. The grand prize winner will get $1,000. Start voting now!

While some home retailers are only beginning to dip their toes into outdoor furniture, Article has long been a prime destination for both indoor and outdoor pieces that stand the test of time. Not only are their offerings durable and long-lasting, but they’re also incredibly modern-looking, to boot. Plus, you don’t have to spend a fortune to outfit your favorite spaces — you just have to shop Article’s clearance section! Right now, there are over 100 styles to choose from, and these discounts are by no means meager. We’re talking hundreds of dollars off of items that look like they’d cost you a pretty penny anywhere else. In choosing picks to share with you, we might’ve struggled a bit to narrow down our favorite ones. But we managed, and below you’ll find contemporary seating, dining room essentials, bedroom pieces, and other staples that are sure to elevate your home’s indoor and outdoor spaces. And you don’t want to wait too long because once they’re gone, these furnishings are unlikely to be restocked any time soon.

1 / 10
Kotelu Walnut Sofa Set
Article
$1139.00
was $1898.00

Outfit your backyard, deck, or terrace in one fell swoop with this eye-catching sofa set. Each piece sports a solid eucalyptus base, woven rope arms and backrest, and soft blue-gray upholstery. Plush cushions provide plenty of comfort as you lounge in the summer sun, and included side pillows add even more support. Really, the fact that this sofa and armchair set is so chic is just an added bonus.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Fulton Walnut Extendable Dining Table
Article
$799.00
was $1199.00

The Fulton table is a great dining room choice for those seeking a more austere, industrial aesthetic. You can certainly dress its walnut surface and black metal base up or down with your choice of chairs and decor. What's most important here, however, is that the table can be left as is to seat four to six people, or you can expand it to seat up to eight guests. Now that's the kind of versatility we're after!

Buy Now
3 / 10
Solae Modular Sofa
Article
$2869.00
was $4099.00

With full-aniline leather that is soft to the touch and finished with a French seam, the Solae is a Scandinavian-style sofa that rests low to the ground and is modular. Its deep seats are perfect for lounging, and it's available in three configurations. Choose between a right- or left-arm-facing model, or opt for the long 123" design if you have the space to spare.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Oscuro Dining Chair
Article
$129.00
was $199.00

Another pared-back find, the Oscuro chair keeps things minimal with its neutral, two-toned color scheme and an armless design. The nice thing is, it makes up for its lack of arms with plush foam padding. Additionally, the chair will pair well with just about any table, save for the overly ornate. Grab as many as you need while they're marked down $70 each.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Norma Outdoor Coffee Table
Article
$299.00
was $499.00

No matter what kind of outdoor seating you have, the Norma coffee table will look right at home among it. It's low in profile and simple in design except for its slatted surface, making the table perfect for casual open-air hangouts. Keep your beverages within reach and your legs comfortably propped up 'til the sun sets.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Micka Bed, Queen
Article
$719.00
was $1199.00

There's something about a sleigh bed that makes a bedroom look and feel infinitely more cozy. That being said, the Micka frame is by no means traditional. Its mid-century modern design stuns with out-turned legs and textured gray upholstery. A slanted headboard also makes for the perfect backrest while you read or watch TV. And, reviewers say the bed's quality and craftsmanship are even more impressive in person.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Dahlino Lounge Chair
Article
$539.00
was $899.00

Speaking of cozy reading spots, the Dahlino lounge chair's oversized frame and feather-filled cushions will make you reluctant to get up. Despite its cushy, cloud-like seat, the chair features a strong wooden base and metal legs that add an industrial flair. Now that this piece is final sale and marked down a whopping $360, there's no better time to snag it for your favorite napping corner.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Stade Valley Glass Nightstand
Article
$269.00
was $449.00

A beachy aesthetic doesn't have to mean tacky seashell decor and way too much blue. Instead, you can keep things classy by incorporating pieces such as this oak wood nightstand. Its defining feature is its glass top, but you also can't ignore the leather sling shelf underneath that exudes California coolness. Despite its fashion-forward appearance, you'll still find this no-frills bedside table to be highly practical.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Murrel Chaise Lounge
Article
$659.00
was $1099.00

We're trying to remember a time when we saw a chaise lounge that's prettier than the Murrel model, and we're coming up short. This poolside staple stuns with its thick wicker base, rounded corners, and stark white upholstery. Unlike some metal-and-mesh lounges that prod your back and offer no support, this one will have you sinking in and wanting to doze off. You'll also be happy to learn that the chaise lounge's cushions are water-resistant and immobile thanks to tie fastenings.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Virk Bouclé Bench
Article
$299.00
was $499.00

The great thing about benches is that you don't really need a reason to include one. You just need a little extra space at the foot of your bed, by the front entryway, or in the hallway. Plus, something as beautiful as the Virk bouclé bench speaks for itself. In addition to its subtle yet statement-making upholstered seat, the bench also features a storage shelf underneath that you can adorn with decor or practical items you like to grab before heading out.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits