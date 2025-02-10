Article’s Presidents’ Day Sale Has Hundreds of Deals on Furniture and Decor, Starting at $29

Although Article has always been on my radar as one of the most innovative furniture retailers, I’ve been even more aware of its stylish and practical offerings now that I’m in the process of refurnishing my own apartment. Not only are the brand’s pieces beautiful to look at, but so many of them also feature built-in storage, whether that’s a bed frame with drawers or a lift-top coffee table. Right now, you can shop hundreds of these items for up to 40% off during Article’s Presidents’ Day sale.



I’ve included some of my favorite picks below, and I also made sure to throw in some decor items that’ll help spruce up your living space even more. If you’re after a comfy new sofa, a statement-making floor lamp, or a versatile bookshelf, you’ll find it for less here. Suffice it to say, there’s something for every room of the home. Best of all, there’s no need to wait until the weekend to shop this can’t-miss sale!