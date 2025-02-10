Newsletters

Article’s Presidents’ Day Sale Has Hundreds of Deals on Furniture and Decor, Starting at $29

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaCommerce Shopping Writer
I write home shopping content for Apartment Therapy. My job entails product testing and reviewing, as well as writing serviceable shopping guides for furniture and home decor. I received my undergraduate journalism degree at the University of Missouri and wrote for local publications in my college town.
Although Article has always been on my radar as one of the most innovative furniture retailers, I’ve been even more aware of its stylish and practical offerings now that I’m in the process of refurnishing my own apartment. Not only are the brand’s pieces beautiful to look at, but so many of them also feature built-in storage, whether that’s a bed frame with drawers or a lift-top coffee table. Right now, you can shop hundreds of these items for up to 40% off during Article’s Presidents’ Day sale.

I’ve included some of my favorite picks below, and I also made sure to throw in some decor items that’ll help spruce up your living space even more. If you’re after a comfy new sofa, a statement-making floor lamp, or a versatile bookshelf, you’ll find it for less here. Suffice it to say, there’s something for every room of the home. Best of all, there’s no need to wait until the weekend to shop this can’t-miss sale!

Riley Sofa
Article
$1279.00
was $1699.00

Buying a sofa online can be risky, but thankfully, you have our honest sofa reviews to use as a reference. Commerce Assistant Editor Morgan tested Article’s Riley Sofa and not only found it to be supremely comfortable, but after spilling Dr. Pepper on it, she also found that its white fabric is, indeed, as stain-resistant as the brand claims. “To my enormous relief, a quick pass over the cushions with a paper towel was all that was needed to have it looking like new again,” she wrote. “The soda didn’t leave a mark on the sofa at all. I couldn’t believe it.”

Torme Storage Coffee Table
Article
$529.00
was $699.00

Most of Article’s coffee tables are quite spacious, but as the owner of one, I can say they’re totally worth it, even if you have a tiny living room like I do. The Torme table offers plenty of surface area for eating and working, as well as optimal storage in the form of two roomy drawers. Plus, it’s on sale now in a dazzling smoked oak finish.

Oslo Floor Lamp
Article
$189.00
was $229.00

Fans of sleek mid-century silhouettes will love Article’s no-frills decor options, like the Oslo Floor Lamp. Featuring an era-specific mushroom shape and all-over brass shine, this gilded piece is a great way to bring a glimmer to a moody, dramatic space.

Lenia 2-Drawer Nightstand
Article
$249.00
was $449.00

Boasting two spacious drawers and a cubby to store your most reached-for essentials, the Lenia nightstand is an excellent choice for bedrooms of all sizes and aesthetics. The clean white finish and solid wood construction will blend well with all of your preexisting furniture.

Sven Briar Gray Queen Storage Bed
Article
$999.00
was $1599.00

Article might be best known for its stellar living room furniture, but clearly, you should check out its bedroom options, too. Case in point: the Sven storage bed. It comes in two chic gray hues and features a gorgeous tufted headboard. And of course, its sleep surface lifts up to reveal an impressive storage compartment for out-of-season clothes, extra bed linens, and more.

Ouma 5x8 Washable Wool Rug, Wavy Taupe
Article
$319.00
was $399.00

Parents and pet owners will be happy to learn that Article has plenty of fashion-forward rug options that will also prove highly practical in the long run. The Ouma rug, for instance, not only stuns with its relaxed grid pattern, but it’s also machine-washable. Its neutral color scheme is guaranteed to match the rest of your home decor and furniture, too.

Kayra Storage Bench
Article
$499.00
was $649.00

If you could use some extra seating in addition to your sofa but an accent chair isn’t quite enough, try a bench. Article has a few pretty models on sale that also feature hidden storage compartments. The Kayra bench is an especially fabulous option because it’s discounted in a trendy bouclé fabric. You’ll want one for every room!

Arbo Large Round Basket
Article
$29.00
was $59.00

The Arbo basket is yet another Article product of which you’ll want multiple. Its round, open shape makes it a convenient storage spot for all kinds of items, from kids’ toys to workout gear. It’s the ultimate stylish decluttering solution.

Krossa Bookcase
Article
$599.00
was $699.00

As a renter, I love that Article has so many different freestanding bookshelves to choose from. This one has five spacious shelves for all of your books and decorative mementos. The white oak finish, which is on sale, will also help make the surrounding space look airy and bright.

Hamn Wall Mirror
Article
$339.00
was $399.00

If there’s any one item worthy of being drilled into the wall, it’s the Hamm mirror. Not only is it a full-length mirror that’ll come in handy for checking your outfits before running out the door, but you also get four rungs with hooks on which to hang coats, umbrellas, and other accessories you reach for the most.

