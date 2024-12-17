Article Just Opened Its First Store Location — Here’s Everything We Know
Good news for fans of the high-quality furniture website Article: You’re now able to shop in person (yes, really!). Article quietly opened up its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in Vancouver, Canada, so you can finally see your favorite pieces up close and personal before you decide to buy.
The Article store is located at 848 E Hastings Street in Strathcona, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. It has a curation of Article’s living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, and decor pieces that shoppers can check out and test before placing an order for their pieces to be delivered. Customers are able to see fabric swatches, product models, and even create moodboards in the store with help from Article representatives.
A few items currently on display at the store are the Rus dining chairs, the bestselling Sven sofa, and the Lenia dresser that looks like it was pulled straight out of 1960. Stock at the store will rotate frequently, so you may want to check out the Strathcona store’s website ahead of time before you visit just to make sure your piece is on display.
After placing an order in the store and customizing it at the design center, the item you ordered will arrive directly to your home. You can choose to have it dropped off at the door or delivered right to your preferred room, as well as assembled by Article’s assembly experts.
It looks like it’s time to take a trip to Vancouver if you’re not already from the area! This may be a positive sign that more Article brick-and-mortar stores are on the way, which is such good news for those who have been fans of the site for years. Cross your fingers and toes that a store will open near you soon!