Ashley Tisdale’s Living Room Is Full of Cozy, Curved Furniture
Those who follow Ashley Tisdale on Instagram understand that she regularly shares glimpses of her different rooms, including the “quiet corners” that she introduced into her home. In early May, Tisdale showed off a sneak peak of her living room in a video on Instagram and tagged her interior design company, Frenshe Interiors.
Launched in 2021, the company is one of Tisdale’s many business ventures and originally began as a home renovation project with her father, according to an interview with Architectural Digest.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
And the longer that you look at Tisdale’s video, you’ll begin to admire how the living room looks relaxing and cozy. With the couch’s endless soft curves and armchair’s teddy bear-like texture, it’s safe to say that you might have a hard time leaving home. In the video, she also filmed her ceiling light, table lamp, wall mirror, and a statement table.
Of course, the living room is too lovely to hide, so Tisdale also posted a close-up of the couch and coffee table to the Frenshe Interiors account, tagging Stahl Band and 1stDibs respectively. “Love a mohair moment in the living room,” she captioned the photo.
The coziness isn’t limited to the living room, as her bedroom is also a vibe (Tisdale’s words, not mine). In late April, she posted a photo of her bedroom, and it’s hard to look past the large paper lantern light from Noguchi centering the room. Talk about comfort!
All things considered, Tisdale’s vision board for the living room that she shared in November 2022 seems to have led her in the right direction.