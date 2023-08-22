Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis’ Beach House Is Very Coastal Grandmother
For one night only on Saturday, August 19, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis opened their Santa Monica “oceanfront oasis” to four very lucky guests — all in the spirit of making new friends (and benefiting charity).
The couple first announced their plans to auction off a night at their Santa Barbara two-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Kutcher’s Instagram, where he expressed his desire to have complete strangers come and stay with the couple for a night at the beach. And although the bidding window for the one-night stay has officially closed, it’s not too late to take a peek inside the couple’s beach house.
With beach access and oceanfront views, the coastal grandmother aesthetic is very much visible in the Kutcher-Kunis space.
First coined by 26-year-old Lex Nicoleta on TikTok, the core tenets of the coastal grandmother trend include Nancy Meyers-inspired cooking spaces, Ina Garten-inspired hosting potential, cozy, beachy interiors, lots of neutrals, and a laid-back life along the sea — and you’ll find all of that (and more) inside the Kutcher-Kunis home.
The celebrities’ space hits on all of the requisite coastal grandmother touches: cool blues, grays, and greens; soft pops of yellow; natural wood textures and accents; black-and-white checkered kitchen flooring; and, of course, shell pillows.
If you desperately want your job to be beach, you could do it here at the That ’70s Show stars’ Santa Barbara spot.
Palm trees surround the exterior, providing tons of seclusion, and an outdoor grill and hot tub offer tons of entertaining opportunities.
While the couple hasn’t announced any further plans to host their space through Airbnb, you can tour the full interior below.