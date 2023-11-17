At Home’s Pink and Golden Christmas Decor Is a Must-Have
‘Tis the season for Christmas decorations, and At Home is selling a variety of unconventional ornaments and miniature trees for anyone who loves the color pink. After this summer’s Barbiecore aesthetic trend, different shades of pink ranging from fuchsia to the beloved millennial pink aren’t leaving anytime soon.
At Home’s Providence Pink collection’s pink and golden decor is inspired by The Nutcracker and Victorian style, including all of its “drama with rich fabrics and a soft palette of blush and soft champagne.” A recent TikTok shows a majority of the store’s pink, glittery Christmas collection, and it’s hard not to immediately start adding everything from the video into your shopping cart.
The Providence Pink collection has a handful of ballerina-themed ornaments, including a glitter-covered ballet dress that will totally stand out on your tree. And the dress isn’t complete without a pair of matching ballet flats, especially after this year’s popular Regencycore trend. If you’re considering something more traditional, there are four-piece sets and six-piece sets of glitter-covered ornaments.
After you’ve decked your tree out with pink ornaments, there’s a blush pink tree skirt that clearly belongs in your home. If you’re also decorating any tabletop or fireplace mantel, there are pink stockings and nutcrackers to complement the tree, and a countdown calendar to add a colorful twist to the month’s long-awaited holiday.
Now that you’ve been inspired to switch up the traditional holiday colors of green and red, there’s nothing wrong with adding some golden glitter and pink accents to your tree, wreaths, and even the presents. With one trip to your closest At Home (or a dedicated hour on the store’s website), you’ll have a pink-filled Christmas to keep the Barbiecore energy going.