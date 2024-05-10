These Space-Saving Luggage Organizers Made Travel So Much Easier (And I Didn’t Overstuff My Suitcase for Once!)

The first time I used this compression packing cube set, I split them between my ROAM Expandable Large Check-In and Bagsmart’s quilted carry-on out of caution. Although they all fit into my big suitcase, I was also bringing gifts to my nieces and wanted to make sure the luggage didn’t go over the weight limit. I put the large and medium-sized packing cubes in my carry-on (three total), which was well over a weekend’s worth of clothing, as it held multiple pairs of jeans and maxi skirts, practically all of my shirts, and two bulky sweatshirts. I packed the cubes just as I would with any standard set, but the compression element was a huge game-changer. Each cube only took up as much space as the clothing inside of it without any extra fabric or air. That allowed me to pack my suitcases more tightly, more neatly, and more accurately to what I would actually need during my travels. While it doesn’t compress like the rest of the set, the double-sided shoe bag was also great to have on hand for my sandals and flip-flops.