This Is the One Carry-On That Flight Attendants Swear By (It’s so Lightweight!)

Travel season has a way of sneaking up on you before you know it. One of my biggest (and repeated) luggage headaches is forgetting to replace old, damaged, and close-to-unusable suitcases between big trips. It often resulted in borrowing better luggage from my parents or using the best of what I had and hoping it arrived at my destination in one piece. While my travel gear is of much better quality these days, I still like to stay on top of tried-and-true suitcase and carry-on options — just in case.



If you’ve ever felt the sting of shopping for last-minute luggage, the good news is that it can be avoided if you grab durable and long-lasting pieces. Who better to know what can stand up to multiple trips than those who travel for a living? I asked AT staffers what luggage they’ve been relying on for years, and found out that the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Spinner Suitcase is highly recommended by flight attendants and editors alike.