The Unexpected Home Feature That’ll Cost Buyers Way More (Especially in Summer!)

But just because basements are cozy — and a hot commodity during selling season, apparently — doesn’t mean that they’re for everyone. One contributor who bought her home because of its basement has come to regret it: “… our love affair with having a basement would be short-lived and we would ultimately seriously reconsider having one on our list of must-haves for our next home search.”



After all, there’s so much to consider when you’re looking for subterranean space — whether or not you’re in a flood zone, making sure your inspection includes structural and water damage checks, and ensuring the space is truly waterproof. So if a home with a basement is on the to-buy list, making sure it’s properly inspected, and possibly waiting a few months to buy it in a slower season, might take you far.