PSA: Bath & Body Works' Annual Candle Day Sale Is Here for a Very Limited Time — Shop These Picks Before They Sell Out

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published about 5 hours ago
Credit: Bath & Body Works

Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend might be over, but some sales are still in full swing — and others are just getting started. For over a decade now, Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day Sale has become a shopping holiday in its own right, with the brand offering jaw-dropping deals on their three-wick candles. This year’s event starts this weekend, from today — the first day is open to Loyalty Members only — to Sunday, Dec. 3. Fan-favorite and brand-new scents are among the 100-plus offerings, and they’re all marked down to only $9.95 (which is over half off!).

With how much hype surrounds the event every year, we do not doubt that tons of them will sell out quickly, but we have a few tips to ensure you get every item on your wishlist. First, shoppers who want first dibs on their favorite scents should sign up for the Loyalty program here and download the brand’s app. After that, make a game plan for shopping online or in-store. Whichever route you choose: Shop as early as possible! (FYI: There’s a chance everything will sell out online and move into stores only on Sunday, so plan accordingly!)

To streamline your shopping process, we’ve come up with 10 can’t-miss candles that you should snag ASAP. Let’s get shopping!

White Barn Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $24.95

The Balsam scent is a bestseller for a reason. It's perfect around the holidays because it smells just like a Christmas tree, with notes of crisp eucalyptus, fir branches, and cedarwood. Plus, like all of Bath & Body Works’s candles, it’s infused with natural essential oils and its signature wax blend that delivers an amazing fragrance experience.

White Barn Tis The Season 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $26.95

If you want to go a more fruity route that still smells like the holidays, this one's for you. It has hints of wood, cinnamon, and red apple, and it looks great on the outside, with a ceramic lid with a snowflake printed on it.

White Barn Champagne Toast 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $26.95

You might not be in the market for a holiday-scented candle, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck! The brand’s beloved Champagne Toast candle will fill the room with a fruity and sweet aroma, and it can burn for up to 45 hours, so it’ll last all season long.

Winter Candy Apple 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $24.95

The name of this candle speaks for itself: It blends red apple, pear, and candied orange to create an intoxicating scent that you’ll want to have around during the holiday season and beyond.

Vanilla Bean Noel 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $24.95

Those who lean towards candles that smell good enough to eat will absolutely love this one, which has notes of fresh vanilla bean, marshmallow, and vanilla cake. Trust us, it’ll be love at first whiff.

White Barn Coffee & Whiskey 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $26.95

Another alternative to the holiday scents is this fairly new option that combines whiskey, vanilla, and coffee. “Smells amazing!” one reviewer writes. “Spreads throughout the entire home — I have a 3 bed 2 bath house and it literally travels to each room. Even the garage.” Yes, please!

Twisted Peppermint 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $24.95

The cool peppermint, sugared snow, fresh balsam, and vanilla buttercream notes in this candle will have you (and your guests) relaxing instantly during the most wonderful (and stressful) time of the year.

White Barn The Perfect Christmas 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $24.95

What does the “perfect Christmas” smell like? Bath & Body Works has the answer with this popular scent that gives off hints of pine, cinnamon sugar, and marshmallow. “This candle is nostalgia in a jar,” one reviewer said. “I can’t explain it, but it smells like the Christmas from my childhood. It smells like [a] Christmas tree, and like Christmas sugar cookies. Every time I burn it, I am transported back to Christmases past.” That’s a stellar endorsement if I’ve ever heard one!

White Barn Hot Cocoa & Cream 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $24.95

The smell of chocolate will never, ever get old. You’ll instantly crave a warm cup of hot cocoa when you get a whiff of this blend of milk chocolate, fresh steamed milk, and marshmallows. It’s earned a 4.8-star rating from over 200 reviews and that speaks for itself.

White Barn Wildberry & Ube 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$9.95
was $26.95

This new fragrance has hints of wildberries, purple ube, and vanilla, and there are already a number of shoppers in love with it. One said it smelled like taro bubble tea, and another said it reminded them of Fruity Pebbles, which is enough to convince us to give it a try!

