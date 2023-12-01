PSA: Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day Sale Is Here for a Very Limited Time — Shop These Picks Before They Sell Out
Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend might be over, but some sales are still in full swing — and others are just getting started. For over a decade now, Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day Sale has become a shopping holiday in its own right, with the brand offering jaw-dropping deals on their three-wick candles. This year’s event starts this weekend, from today — the first day is open to Loyalty Members only — to Sunday, Dec. 3. Fan-favorite and brand-new scents are among the 100-plus offerings, and they’re all marked down to only $9.95 (which is over half off!).
With how much hype surrounds the event every year, we do not doubt that tons of them will sell out quickly, but we have a few tips to ensure you get every item on your wishlist. First, shoppers who want first dibs on their favorite scents should sign up for the Loyalty program here and download the brand’s app. After that, make a game plan for shopping online or in-store. Whichever route you choose: Shop as early as possible! (FYI: There’s a chance everything will sell out online and move into stores only on Sunday, so plan accordingly!)
To streamline your shopping process, we’ve come up with 10 can’t-miss candles that you should snag ASAP. Let’s get shopping!