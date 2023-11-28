Newsletters

15 Cyber Monday Home Deals That You Can Still Shop Today, Including West Elm, Dyson, and KitchenAid

Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published now
bedroom with pink sheer window treatments
Credit: Minette Hand

Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend might officially be over, but the sales aren’t! We saw tons of discounts over the past few days — and in some cases, over the past several weeks — from all of our favorite brands in every category imaginable. But if you didn’t get a chance to score as many deals as you wanted, many retailers are keeping the party going by extending their sales to the rest of the week (or even longer!). If you’re like me and your urge to shop is as strong as ever, this is news worth celebrating.

Still, after scrolling through tons of sale sections over the weekend, the prospect of hunting for even more deals might sound a little tiring. I totally get it, which is why I’ve nailed down 15 products from ongoing sales that you need to check out ASAP. Some sales will wrap up sooner than others, though. My advice? Run, don’t walk!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Cyber Monday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Bissell
$89.00
was $123.59

This portable carpet cleaner went internet-viral for a reason, so you should snag it while Bissell’s offering up to 40% off until Dec. 2. “I tried the Little Green on our dog’s mess and the warm water and solution was definitely effective — after 10 minutes, the carpet was good as new,” contributor Ashley wrote. “It also smelled good!”

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, 2-Pack
Amazon
$7.99
was $12.99

Over 200,000 (you read that right) 5-star reviews can’t be wrong. This budget-friendly pillowcase set comes in 15 colors, and many shoppers report seeing improvement in their hair and skin after use.

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Mini Casserole with Lid, 1 quart
All-Clad
$59.99
was $100.00

Editor-loved cookware brand All-Clad’s higher prices reflect its quality, so you should save up to 40% while you can. This 4.8-starred casserole dish will be a fixture during the holiday baking season and beyond — you’ll want it on your tabletop all year long with its sleek, serving-ready design.

Hamilton Leather Sofa
West Elm
$2239.20
was $2799.00

West Elm’s stellar Cyber Monday sale is still in full swing, with items going for up to 70% off (!). We’ve tested every single sofa that the brand has to offer, and this one earned the title of “Best Classic Style.” “Covered with soft leather, it’s one of West Elm’s few sofas that is both handmade and contract-grade, meaning it’s durable enough for commercial use in offices and hotels,” we wrote.

Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
$279.99
was $379.99

Pricier items are the best kind to buy while brands are offering their lowest prices of the year. If a KitchenAid stand mixer has been on your wishlist, you can still get a variety of models for up to $230 off. You’ll want to snag the mini Artisan if you’re short on counter space, but don’t let its size fool you: It’s just as powerful as the larger ones, and it can make up to five dozen cookies!

Faux Fur Ruched Throw
Pottery Barn
$89.00
was $179.00

Senior commerce editor Alicia said she has “never been cozier in [her] life” than when she’s wrapped up in this faux fur throw from Pottery Barn, who has extended their up-to-50%-off Cyber Monday sale. It makes for an unbeatable gift!

V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$279.99
was $519.99

When a vacuum makes you actually look forward to cleaning, you know it’s totally worth the splurge. Dyson’s V8 Absolute did that for contributor Sholeen, who appreciates how lightweight and easy to use it is. Plus: “It hardly takes up any storage space, and though it comes with a docking station, I just slide my tools and stick them under the bed for fuss-free storage,” she said. You have until Dec. 2 to snag Dyson offerings at up to $300 off!

Calvo Ivory/Off-White Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Wayfair
$76.99
was $95.99

Rugs are usually on the more expensive side, so you should head over to Wayfair, which has tons of options priced at up to 70% off (as well as equally steep discounts in every other category). The top-rated Calvo rug is a great neutral piece, but it provides a nice amount of visual interest, thanks to its textured surface that has an understated floral pattern.

Sony Ultra HD TV X85K Series, 50-inch
Amazon
$598.00
was $849.99

Amazon still has tons of stellar deals going on, including in the electronics category. This Sony smart TV is 30% off, and you’ll get a vivid and blur-free picture with its 4K HDR Processor, 120-Hz refresh rate, and Motionflow XR technology.

Catalina Supreme
Lo & Sons
$175.00
was $350.00

With tons of items going for up to 70% off, this duffel from Lo and Sons might just be the best one. It has an exterior laptop pocket, an exterior strap, pockets galore, and more ingenious features that make it a travel essential, according to commerce SEO editor Sarah.

Luxe Sateen Sheet Set, Queen
Brooklinen
$149.25
was $189.00

Don’t underestimate how drastically a good set of sheets will improve your quality of sleep. Everything at Brooklinen is 25 percent off right now, and we (along with thousands of customers) highly recommend the Luxe Sateen set, which are unbelievably soft and have a slight sheen to them that’s totally glam.

Helix Midnight LUXE Mattress, Queen
Helix Sleep
$1780.40
was $2373.80

“My mattress perfectly cradles the side of my body as if spooning me, but without the bad part of spooning—becoming too warm,” our review of the Midnight Luxe reads. It's the perfect medium between soft and firm, and if you decide to make the upgrade, you’ll also receive two Dream Pillows, a mattress protector, and a white sheet set for free!

Parkerfield Area Rug, 5’3” x 7’3”
Boutique Rugs
$135.20
was $397.00

Tons of styles are marked down at Boutique Rugs — and you can stack a 20% off code on top of the sale price! The farmhouse-style Parkerfield is one of the brands’ most popular options, with 4.9 stars from over 1,000 reviews.

Kova Sofa 84" + Ottoman
Albany Park
$1329.00
was $2047.00

Best List editor Britt said that the Kova Sofa is as close as you’ll ever get to feeling like you’re sinking into a cloud, and that high praise is more than enough to sell me. You won’t want to get up from the deep-seat cushions once you start lounging on them — your feet don’t even have to touch the floor if you don’t want them to! Make sure to check out the other models on sale at Albany Park, too, which are up to 40% off.

Bamboo Comforter, Queen/Full
Cozy Earth
$299.40
was $499.00

The editor-approved comforter, which is included in Cozy Earth's sitewide 30--35% off sale, will regulate your temperature all night long, so if you’re a hot sleeper, this will transform your sleep experience. Plus, it has loops built-in to keep it from shifting inside of a duvet cover!

