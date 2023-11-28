15 Cyber Monday Home Deals That You Can Still Shop Today, Including West Elm, Dyson, and KitchenAid
Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend might officially be over, but the sales aren’t! We saw tons of discounts over the past few days — and in some cases, over the past several weeks — from all of our favorite brands in every category imaginable. But if you didn’t get a chance to score as many deals as you wanted, many retailers are keeping the party going by extending their sales to the rest of the week (or even longer!). If you’re like me and your urge to shop is as strong as ever, this is news worth celebrating.
Still, after scrolling through tons of sale sections over the weekend, the prospect of hunting for even more deals might sound a little tiring. I totally get it, which is why I’ve nailed down 15 products from ongoing sales that you need to check out ASAP. Some sales will wrap up sooner than others, though. My advice? Run, don’t walk!
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Cyber Monday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.