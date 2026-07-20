Bath & Body Works’ New Fall Candle Line Includes Its Best Ever Coffee Scent (I Bought 3!)

But I personally found that the new Pink Matcha Latte perfectly captures the refined, neutral fragrance that I love to have hanging in the air inside my apartment. It’s a bit sweet, which is always a must for fall scents (it’s why so many adore pumpkin spice, after all!) — but the sophisticated earthiness of matcha totally comes through. It feels as if you are both inside a chic café and lounging on a patch of freshly cut grass at the same time. The nuanced scent of the candle is almost too hard to put into real words; you’ll have to experience it for yourself.