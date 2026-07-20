Bath & Body Works’ New Fall Candle Line Includes Its Best Ever Coffee Scent (I Bought 3!)
As an avid Bath & Body Works shopper, I block off a trip to my nearest mall the weekend after the Fourth of July each year because I know that’s usually when this beloved retailer begins its highly anticipated fall seasonal drop. I’ve had the chance to review Bath & Body Works’ latest scents for almost a full decade, so I already knew that Halloween aficionados would likely rave about the new spooky candles and scent diffusers. But I didn’t expect that the first wave of new fall scents for 2026 would also include a contender for my new personal favorite, given I’ve loved my go-to candle for so many years.
On a recent trip to my local Bath & Body Works, I spent almost an hour reviewing the brand’s Fall 2026 scents (referred to as the “Old Soul” collection!) and stumbled upon a scent that may have just become my favorite yet. It’s called Pink Matcha Latte, and it manages to marry the complex earthy notes of a real matcha beverage with the deliciously coy notes of vanilla foam that I adore in a latte. And it’s not the only new scent that fans can now find in stores.
Why Bath & Body Works’ Pink Matcha Latte Is Their Best Coffee Scent Ever
I know that many people love a good old-fashioned pumpkin candle — and good news, the chain’s Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin is back this year — but this fall’s coffeehouse fragrances are more than worth your attention too. For starters, the Bath & Body Works team developed an Almond Croissant scent that is quite literally derived from baked goods sourced from some of the most luxe bakeries in the world. (The list includes three beloved New York City spots, including Dominique Ansel along with the viral L’Appartement 4F and buzzy La Cabra.) It’s an irresistible scented candle that you’ll want to start burning right now — even without fall’s glorious foliage and cooler temperatures.
But I personally found that the new Pink Matcha Latte perfectly captures the refined, neutral fragrance that I love to have hanging in the air inside my apartment. It’s a bit sweet, which is always a must for fall scents (it’s why so many adore pumpkin spice, after all!) — but the sophisticated earthiness of matcha totally comes through. It feels as if you are both inside a chic café and lounging on a patch of freshly cut grass at the same time. The nuanced scent of the candle is almost too hard to put into real words; you’ll have to experience it for yourself.
Other New Bath & Body Works’ Fall Finds to Buy Now
Candles aren’t the only thing I had a chance to personally review (and buy!). I’ve added an adorable electric wall diffuser to my kitchen because the new coffeehouse collection includes accessories, too. The brand’s “wallflowers” got a bit of a remix, thanks to the addition of a new night light feature. My espresso-themed diffuser is oh-so cute, and I love that it emits a very soft glow for late nights when I’m running to my fridge for a cold glass of water before bed.
It’s a perfect find for anyone who’s obsessed with coffeehouse culture — and you’ll be able to see at least four other new designs, including diffusers that emit actual projections onto the walls behind them. There’s even a spooky Halloween ghost find that everyone will love!
Run, Don’t Walk, for Bath & Body Works’ New Fall Scents
What’s better than a new must-have find? The fact that these fragrances are already discounted: Soon after launch, I spotted that my new favorite candle was reduced to 50% off — meaning you’ll soon see it discounted again for the upcoming Labor Day holiday (just $13!). The only problem I’ll have is deciding exactly when I can bust them out! Happy shopping, all!
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