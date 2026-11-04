Bath & Body Works’ Largest-Ever Holiday Candle Is Here (It’s Already Selling Out!)
I have a reputation for being a candle hypebeast — and while I have stashed (quite literally) a throng of scents in all corners of my tiny apartment, I’m always sniffing new releases at popular retailers, including Bath & Body Works. The scent fairies at everyone’s favorite mall retailer heard my pleas for a more elevated, nuanced scent, and delivered it by expanding upon their brand-new Reserve collection. The collection released earlier this summer, and now BB&W is adding a holiday scent that’s equally luxe and nostalgic.
The best part? Just like other Reserve products, this new scent is housed in a truly oversized, 30-ounce four-wick vessel that’ll burn brightly from now through New Year’s Eve. It’s in a sleek ceramic jar you’ll want to display long after the wax melts. And you’ll love the built-in ceramic lid, complete with a miniature balsam tree figurine that’s oh-so cute. I had a chance to preview the scent weeks before it debuted — and I’m not shocked to see that it has already sold out once online. It’s Bath & Body Works’ best holiday scent yet, and I’ll tell you why.
Bath & Body Works’ New Holiday Scent Marries Woodsy Christmas Cheer with Spa Vibes
Meet the Cypress + Cedar 4-Wick Candle, the chain’s updated take on a winter evergreen tree-like scent. Unlike other spruce-derived fragrances I’ve experienced, the subtlety of this fragrance has to do with the blended notes you’ll experience upfront. I get bits of roasted chestnut, warm spice — and as noted in the brand’s official description — a hint of seasonal vanilla. When combined with a woodsy tree scent you already know and love (it gives major fir energy!), Bath & Body’s holiday scent feels more like something you’d encounter in a boutique hotel lobby or even at a cozy winter spa. It’s far from gimmicky or overtly artificial and sickly sweet, which is usually why I avoid holiday-themed scents altogether.
Its sheer size and volume mean that this piece is a bit pricier than other Bath & Body Works’ products, but at $29.95 (minus any promotions!), you’re getting a hefty 70 hours of burn time. After having the chance to personally review the new scent in my tiny New York City home, I’m stoked to say my interiors felt less like a cramped metropolitan apartment and more like a warm den in the midst of a Northern forest — at least mentally, anyway.
This New Scent Makes for a Perfect Hostess Gift for Any Occasion
One of my favorite things about holiday decor is finding little ways to literally transport friends into a festive mood when they cross my threshold — and this winter holiday scent will help do just that. But for many others, a candle is a safe option for a thank-you gift for your hostess (or for an office White Elephant gift!). And I know Bath & Body Works’ woodsy fragrance is a lovely, subtle option that a hostess would gladly burn for a seasonal atmosphere (without competing with any delicious smells emanating from the kitchen!).
Plus, part of this candle’s appeal is that it looks special without being overly specific to anyone’s decorating style. Its neutral ceramic vessel is pretty enough to leave out on display, while the fragrance is versatile enough to work in just about any home. Whether it’s sitting on a living room coffee table, adding a festive touch to an entryway, or making a guest bathroom feel a little more luxe, this is one holiday gift I’m betting just about anyone would be thrilled to receive.