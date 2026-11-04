Bath & Body Works’ Largest-Ever Holiday Candle Is Here (It’s Already Selling Out!)

Meet the Cypress + Cedar 4-Wick Candle, the chain’s updated take on a winter evergreen tree-like scent. Unlike other spruce-derived fragrances I’ve experienced, the subtlety of this fragrance has to do with the blended notes you’ll experience upfront. I get bits of roasted chestnut, warm spice — and as noted in the brand’s official description — a hint of seasonal vanilla. When combined with a woodsy tree scent you already know and love (it gives major fir energy!), Bath & Body’s holiday scent feels more like something you’d encounter in a boutique hotel lobby or even at a cozy winter spa. It’s far from gimmicky or overtly artificial and sickly sweet, which is usually why I avoid holiday-themed scents altogether.