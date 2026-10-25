She Used a Wallpaper Sample to Transform Her Bathroom in One Hour (See How!)
Sometimes, it’s the smallest details that can truly transform your home — especially in spaces that you use every day, like a cramped bathroom. After seeing how one renter upgraded the inside of her medicine cabinet (yes, really), you’ll be fully convinced that you can (and should!) inject happiness into every corner of your home. You’ll be particularly inspired by this ingenious idea, as it could be finished in as little as one hour but results in a lifetime of pure joy.
Annie from @atelalyan on Instagram shares regular “refreshes” of her bathroom’s vanity medicine cabinet — but it’s not her favorite daily-use products that will catch your eye. It’s the harlequin-print wallpaper she installed behind the shelves. “I have the same medicine cabinet! I need to decorate it like this omg,” one follower commented on Annie’s post.
Transforming the Inside of a Medicine Cabinet Is Totally Renter-Friendly
In a video posted in May, Annie documented her process and how she wallpapered the inside of her medicine cabinet using a peel-and-stick wallpaper she found on Amazon (yes, that means this is a renter-friendly project!). After taking the measurements of the cabinet space, Annie cut exact lengths of wallpaper to size and took her time installing them. She even matched the print, and smoothed the paper with a plastic palette knife to remove air bubbles.
“I’m so excited to use this medicine cabinet now!!” she wrote in the caption of her video. “The cutest small space upgrade so far.” One person responded in the comments, “This is genius. You’ve inspired my next project!” Same.
Any Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Will Do the Job
Annie used an argyle-style print from Simon&Siff on Amazon. This roll comes in 17-inch widths and various lengths, so you can choose the smallest size if you only plan on using it for your medicine cabinet. Annie’s chosen print comes in classic black and white, as well as green and cream — and a light blue and white colorway. It features a strong sticky back, but it’s not so sticky that you can’t pull it off and reposition it if you make a mistake (or if you need to remove it at the end of your lease). You may also be able to request a sample directly from a larger design retailer if you go a different route.
If you create what I’m calling a “jewel box” vanity medicine cabinet, I have no doubt that even the most mundane morning routines will put a smile on your face. It may sound totally unexpected, but it’s a detail that you’ll proudly show off to guests when they’re over. Or, at the very least, you’ll want to leave the cabinet cracked for a little peek-a-boo effect. It’s pure whimsy!