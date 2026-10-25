She Used a Wallpaper Sample to Transform Her Bathroom in One Hour (See How!)

Annie used an argyle-style print from Simon&Siff on Amazon. This roll comes in 17-inch widths and various lengths, so you can choose the smallest size if you only plan on using it for your medicine cabinet. Annie’s chosen print comes in classic black and white, as well as green and cream — and a light blue and white colorway. It features a strong sticky back, but it’s not so sticky that you can’t pull it off and reposition it if you make a mistake (or if you need to remove it at the end of your lease). You may also be able to request a sample directly from a larger design retailer if you go a different route.