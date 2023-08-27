This Hotel Will Pay Your Dog $10,000 to Be Its Ambassador
If you’re a travel lover with an adorable pup, a new national opportunity could be right up your alley.
Hotel brand Baymont by Wyndham is searching for its first-ever “Baymont Buddy of the Year,” a dog brand ambassador who will star in an upcoming digital marketing campaign and photoshoot designed to showcase the brand’s pet-friendly travel accommodations. The ideal pup candidate is a well-behaved, camera-ready dog who’s comfortable with travel and being around strangers.
“For many of our guests, family vacations just wouldn’t be complete without their four-legged family members, which is why we’re recognizing one special dog who exemplifies what it means to be the ultimate travel companion,” Greg Giordano, Baymont’s brand leader and vice president of operations, said in a statement. “With hundreds of pet-friendly hotels, Baymont’s signature hometown hospitality embraces the joy and companionship of travel, especially with our furry friends.”
If chosen, you’ll need to bring your dog to Albuquerque, New Mexico by February 2024 for a brand photoshoot. And don’t worry, pet parents — Baymont has you covered, too. The “Buddy of the Year’s” owner will receive a $5,000 payment, two paid nights at a Baymont by Wyndham hotel, a Wyndham Rewards Diamond-level membership, and a $5,000 travel stipend covering all the transportation, airfare, and travel expenses associated with the aforementioned photoshoot.
To apply, all you have to do is send a picture of your pup to baymontbuddy@wyndham.com, along with a 250-word-or-shorter description explaining why your pet is the perfect “Buddy of the Year” candidate. You’ll also need to include your full name, place of residency, and e-mail address. Applicants must be U.S. residents aged 21 or older.
You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 19, 2023. The winner will be announced on October 17. Good luck!