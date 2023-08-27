This Hotel Will Pay Your Dog $10,000 to Be Its Ambassador

“For many of our guests, family vacations just wouldn’t be complete without their four-legged family members, which is why we’re recognizing one special dog who exemplifies what it means to be the ultimate travel companion,” Greg Giordano, Baymont’s brand leader and vice president of operations, said in a statement. “With hundreds of pet-friendly hotels, Baymont’s signature hometown hospitality embraces the joy and companionship of travel, especially with our furry friends.”



If chosen, you’ll need to bring your dog to Albuquerque, New Mexico by February 2024 for a brand photoshoot. And don’t worry, pet parents — Baymont has you covered, too. The “Buddy of the Year’s” owner will receive a $5,000 payment, two paid nights at a Baymont by Wyndham hotel, a Wyndham Rewards Diamond-level membership, and a $5,000 travel stipend covering all the transportation, airfare, and travel expenses associated with the aforementioned photoshoot.