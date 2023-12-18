AT Readers Can’t Get Enough of This Top-Selling $49 Amazon Pillow Set (It Has Almost 160,000 5-Star Reviews!)
I don’t know about you, but in the New Year, one of my main goals is to prioritize self-care. Self-care can look like a lot of things: setting aside the time for a massage, working meditation into your daily routine, or even organizing your cabinets. But another form of taking care of yourself, and perhaps the most important one, is sleep. A truly restful night of sleep can improve your mood and allow you to take full advantage of your day. Of course, you’ll have to stick to a schedule and take measures like limiting screen time, but there are simpler things you can do, as well, to achieve your goal — like buying the best bedding on the market.
You shouldn’t underestimate the power a mattress or even a pillow can have on your snoozes. Considering the truly enormous amount of options out there, it can seem a bit daunting when it comes time to upgrade your setup, but that’s what we’re here for! Our team has tested so many bedding products that we’ve lost count, and so you’ve come to the right place if getting better sleep is your New Year’s resolution, too. It seems that AT readers are in a similar mind because the Beckham Hotel Collection’s gel pillows are one of our top-performing products this year.
What Are the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows?
Nearly 160,000 five-star reviews confirm that back, stomach, and side sleepers will find that these machine-washable pillows fit their every need. Instead of a down or down alternative, it’s filled with a plush poly gel fiber that’s designed to maintain its shape. But in addition to being supremely comfortable, the material has the benefit of being cool to the touch. (Hot sleepers, rejoice!)
In her review, contributor Nicole confirmed as much. “I have honestly been shocked at how good they are—there have been multiple times that I’ve woken up sweating everywhere but my face (sorry for that visual),” she wrote. “The gel also gives them a perfect combination of firmness and softness, a holy grail combo that I have yet to find duplicated (and I’ve tested a ton of pillows for this job).”
Nicole, who has replaced her sheets, comforter, and mattress since moving three times, has stuck with these pillows through it all, and they’ve held up remarkably well, maintaining their shape and cozy feel. “They’ve suffered through (many) nights of crying, all sorts of crazy positioning during long days of watching Netflix or reading in bed, and even a bed bug scare (or two),” she added.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.3/5
“I have had these pillows since May now and they are AMAZING! They conform to your neck and the way you lay—whether you are a side sleeper, stomach, or back sleeper. I never wake up with neck stiffness and I always feel well rested. Worth every penny!” – Rebekah
“Not really expensive, washable, sturdy and firmly soft or softly firm. As a side sleeper my neck is supported and the feel is cool and airy. Truly they are the best pillows for me in a long time.” – NJ Scot
“I am a side sleeper and this is one of the reasons I purchased these pillows. I was looking for a medium softness in the pillows. Pillows that won’t sink down thru out the night causing me to wake up and fluff up and adjust. So far I am on my third night sleep and I have had no need to wake up to adjust the pillows. I have slept so far pretty well.” – rj
For just $61, you’ll get two pillows that’ll last you for years and ensure a higher quality of sleep than you’ve been getting. That’s already a steal, but you can get an even better deal by applying a 20% off coupon at checkout. If I were you, I’d get started on my New Year’s resolution right now, because AT readers, our editor, and thousands of Amazon reviewers can’t be wrong.
Buy: Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $48.79 (normally $60.99)