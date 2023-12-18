AT Readers Can’t Get Enough of This Top-Selling $49 Amazon Pillow Set (It Has Almost 160,000 5-Star Reviews!)

“I have had these pillows since May now and they are AMAZING! They conform to your neck and the way you lay—whether you are a side sleeper, stomach, or back sleeper. I never wake up with neck stiffness and I always feel well rested. Worth every penny!” – Rebekah

“Not really expensive, washable, sturdy and firmly soft or softly firm. As a side sleeper my neck is supported and the feel is cool and airy. Truly they are the best pillows for me in a long time.” – NJ Scot

“I am a side sleeper and this is one of the reasons I purchased these pillows. I was looking for a medium softness in the pillows. Pillows that won’t sink down thru out the night causing me to wake up and fluff up and adjust. So far I am on my third night sleep and I have had no need to wake up to adjust the pillows. I have slept so far pretty well.” – rj