The Best Editor-Tested Bedding of 2023
You name it, we’ve tested it at Apartment Therapy: bath towels, vacuums, stain removers, and even pet cameras. But if there’s one thing we know from top to bottom (especially those layers in between), it’s bedding. During the past year, we’ve tested hundreds of bedding essentials like pillows, sheet sets, mattress toppers, coverlets, and more from newer brands like Sijo and Buffy as well as old favorites like Parachute, Brooklinen, and Saatva.
Each category of bedding requires its own specific set of testing criteria, but they all boil down to the trifecta of feel, durability, and performance. So we considered three main questions: Does this product do what it claims to do? What does it feel like? How long does it last? Bedding that exceeded our expectations landed on our lists as the best on the market in that category.
Here, we’re celebrating all the winners in the world of bedding for 2023. Whether you’ve been looking for the perfect set of sheets or are in the market for a whole new sleep setup, we’ve got you covered (as it were).
The Best Bedding of 2023
- The Best Mattress: Cocoon By Sealy Chill Mattress
- The Best Mattress Protector: Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector
- The Best Pillow: Sijo Fluffbase Eucalyptus Pillow
- The Best Memory Foam Pillow: Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
- The Best Pillow for Back Sleepers: TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow
- The Best Pillow for Side Sleepers: Indulgence by Isotonic Side Sleeper Pillow
- The Best Silk Pillowcase: Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
- The Best Comforter: Buffy Breeze Comforter
- The Best Duvet Cover: Parachute Sateen Duvet Cover
- The Best Bed Blanket: Boll & Branch Aran Knit Bed Blanket
- The Best Coverlet: Riley Four-Layer Coverlet
- The Best Cooling Sheets: Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheets
- The Best Organic Sheets: Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheets
- The Best Linen Sheets: Brooklinen Linen Core Sheets
- The Best Cotton Percale Sheets: Nest Bedding Crinkle Percale Cotton Sheets
- The Best Jersey Sheets: Bare Home Organic Jersey Cotton Sheet Set
Best Mattress: Cocoon By Sealy Chill Mattress
The Chill Mattress from Cocoon by Sealy earned high scores on major features like pressure relief, reduced motion transfer, and cooling properties. No wonder it’s our best mattress of the year! The mattress is constructed out of a combination Perfect Fit memory foam and fabric-encased coils, which provide back and hip support and relieve pressure points. It also has Quantum Edge support that allows you to use every inch of the mattress rather than rolling to the middle, and responsive coils, which help isolate motion. For that reason, this pick is especially great for couples.
If all of that wasn’t enough, The Chill Mattress is cooling. The words “memory foam” and “cooling” usually don’t end up in the same sentence, but it’s called the “chill” mattress for a reason — the coil design also promotes airflow and the top of the mattress has a built-in cooling cover that’ll keep you comfortable even during the summer months. Plus, it’s the perfect small-space pick because it’s shipped in a box. You won’t have to channel Ross in Friends and worry about pivoting this mattress around any tight corners on staircases.
“This is the first boxed mattress I’ve ever tried and, to be honest, I was skeptical about it,” says AT sales research & consumer insights associate director Marisa. “But it’s become my preferred mattress over the one I had previously. It’s extremely comfortable, doesn’t move or bounce when your partner gets out of bed or moves around, and is very light and easy to move.” Assembly is easy too: All you need to do is unwrap it out of the box and let it unroll.
Specifications:
- 4 layers: Cooling cover, memory foam, cushioning foam, essential support layers, or active support coil layer (depending on selected model)
- Available in 10″ memory foam or 12″ hybrid models
- Mattress in a box
- CertiPUR-US-certified
- 100-night trial
- 10-year limited warranty
Who It’s Best For: Those who sleep hot; those who share a bed; those looking for pressure point relief.
Good to Know: The mattress is compatible with power bases, flat foundations, and platform beds. However, it’s not compatible with box springs or being placed on the floor.
Best Mattress Protector: Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector
If you need a layer of security to shield your mattress from anything that might damage it — like water, stains, and dust mites — a good-quality mattress protector is where it’s at. They get a bad rep for being uncomfortable and noisy, but not all mattress protectors are the same. Our top choice of the year is the Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector, a find that’s great for hot sleepers and those who need complete silence to get much-needed rest.
Charli, Apartment Therapy’s executive lifestyle director, tested this model and noted that it was “super quiet underneath our fitted sheet and very breathable and easy to wash — win, win!” This is likely due to the super thin polyurethane material that protects against liquids but allows airflow at the same time. What’s more, this mattress protector comes in a wide variety of size options, is finished off with a comfortable cotton lining, and has an elastic band that keeps it fitted and shaped to whatever mattress you have. “I think the price point is excellent for the quality of this mattress pad,” Charli says. “I highly recommend it!”
Specifications:
- 100% organic cotton with polyurethane moisture barrier (cotton knit top and jersey knit bottom)
- Fits mattresses up to 16″
- Available in 7 sizes
- Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low
- 1-year limited warranty
Who It’s Best For: Those who are sensitive sleepers; those with pets and/or children; those looking for a quiet mattress protector.
Good to Know: Micro-perforations in this mattress protector help air flow through it and increase breathability.
Best Pillow: Sijo Fluffbase Eucalyptus Pillow
As far as pillows go, the Sijo Fluffbase Eucalyptus Pillow really does tick all the boxes for any type of sleeper. Its eucalyptus down alternative material promises cloud-like sleeping conditions, and ensures you’ll have a cool and dry sleep all night long. “It caught me by surprise how well I slept with this pillow!” says Best List editor Britt. “It’s soft but not too soft, so it provides great support whether I’m on my back, stomach, or side. It also stays cool, which is fantastic for me as a hot sleeper, especially since I’ve been using it during some of the hottest days of the year.”
The super breathable eucalyptus materials also boast natural antibacterial properties, and Sijo goes the extra mile by adding a silver-ion antimicrobial treatment to reduce the spread of fungus and bacteria on top of it. The Fluffbase Pillow is available in two sizes and two levels of support so you can pick your preference. Its also moisture-wicking to keep the night sweats away.
Specifications:
- 100% TENCEL lyocell cover
- Recycled polyester down-alternative fill
- Available in 2 sizes
- Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low
- OEKO-TEX 100-certified
- 7-day risk free trial
Who It’s Best For: Hot sleepers; those who want a down-like feel without the feathers.
Good to Know: The materials for all Sijo pillows are sustainably produced.
Best Memory Foam Pillow: Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
The Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is beloved by hundreds of shoppers for its breathable design that’s sold in two sizes, as well as two profile options. Whereas low profiles are ideal for back and stomach sleepers, the brand says that high profiles work well for side sleepers, as the denser pillow helps to better fill the space between the shoulder, neck, and head. “My husband is a hot sleeper who sweats sometimes at night from his hairline,” Executive lifestyle director, Charli, says. “He says there was a noticeable difference in his comfort here and credits that to the breathability of this pillow. He also snores a ton less when sleeping on his back (even during allergy season), so it’s providing the necessary height/support he needs to breathe and sleep more peacefully.”
In addition to the customizable nature of the Brooklyn Bedding Pillow (as opposed to only having one standalone option to choose from), this memory foam pillow is made with antimicrobial, allergen-resistant materials, so it’s less likely to cause any sort of adverse reaction. Lastly, the pillow comes with a removable knit cover that’s both cooling and easy to clean.
Read our full review of the Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow.
Specifications:
- Copper-infused memory foam fill
- 4” or 5” loft
- Available in 2 sizes
- Machine-washable cover: Use gentle cycle; tumble dry low or lay flat
- Spot clean pillow insert
- 3-year warranty
Who It’s Best For: Hot sleepers of all support preferences.
Good to Know: Because this pillow’s cover is very smooth, there’s a chance your pillowcase could slide off easily. If this happens, try a pillowcase with an envelope or zipper closure.
Best Pillow for Back Sleepers: TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow
The dual-sided TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow combines the benefits of two pillow types into one product. One side of this Best List winner is slightly arched to appeal to back sleepers, while the other is flatter for those who sleep on their sides and stomachs. “This pillow is a hybrid sleeper’s dream!” says Charli. “I’m a side sleeper who often winds up on my back in the middle of the night. I love that I can flip it over to meet whichever need I have.”
Made from TEMPUR Material memory foam, the TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow is specially designed to relieve pressure and adapt to your specific shape the more you use it. “I have a lot of neck pain at night and this pillow made me forget that was even a thing,” Charli says. It even comes with a hypoallergenic polyester cover that’s easy to remove and throw into the washing machine.
Specifications:
- TEMPUR Material memory foam fill; removable polyester knit cover
- 5″ loft
- Machine-washable cover, spot-clean-only pillow
- 5-year limited warranty
Who It’s Best For: Back and hybrid sleepers who want a pillow that’s incredibly supportive.
Good to Know: This pillow ranks as “soft” on TEMPUR-Pedic’s firmness scale.
Best Pillow for Side Sleepers: Indulgence by Isotonic Side Sleeper Pillow
A popular pick for side sleepers, the Indulgence by Isotonic Side Sleeper Pillow offers a cushy feel while also giving quality support. It’s also a great option to provide in a guest bedroom or take with you while traveling. The pillow comes with a removable cover, and usually, that means only the cover is washable. However, that’s not the case for the Isotonic Side Sleeper Pillow — both pillow and cover can be thrown into the washing machine for convenience without compromising their luxurious feel. Many reviewers report that they’ve repurchased these pillows time and time again just because of how much they love them!
“I am prone to a painful neck if sleeping with pillows that are too firm or too flat, but this pillow is at the perfect intersection of puffy and supportive that has led to many lovely nights of slumber,” says AT social media manager Sam. “It’s also held up its shape over many nights, which was great since many don’t.” The pillow easily fluffs right back up after a night of sleep, so it will feel brand new each time you crawl into bed.
Specifications:
- 100% cotton cover with synthetic down fiber fill
- Available in 2 sizes
- Medium firmness
- Machine washable
- 3-year limited warranty
Who It’s Best For: Those who need extra neck and shoulder support but don’t want a firm, high-density option.
Good to Know: Macy’s has an extended holiday season return window for those who want to give these pillows as gifts.
Best Silk Pillowcase: Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
If you want a silk pillowcase that makes you feel like royalty, look no further than the editor-favorite Mulberry Silk Pillowcase from Brooklinen. The pillowcase arrived rolled in a little box that made it feel special before I even opened it,” says Britt. “The long-staple mulberry silk was so shiny and buttery smooth that it slipped right between my fingers, a good sign for how it would affect my hair — I couldn’t wait to start using it.”
And it just got better from there. Britt says the pillowcase left her hair and skin looking perfect. “I’m a stomach sleeper, so I know all about waking with pillowcase wrinkles on your face,” she adds. “With Brooklinen’s silk pillowcase, there’s no stiffness or resistance to cause bunching. As a result, I wake up with my skin as smooth as it was when I went to bed the night before.”
The biggest pro might be the way this pillow feels. “I’m a hot sleeper, too, and this pillowcase helped me stay cool,” Britt says. “I usually flip my pillows throughout the night for some relief, so it was so nice to sleep on something super soft that doesn’t trap heat.”
Read our full review of the Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase.
Specifications:
- 100% mulberry silk; 22 momme
- Available in 2 sizes and 8 colors
- Hand wash or machine wash cold with a pH-neutral detergent
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified
Who It’s Best For: Those who sleep hot and want to feel good from the second they open the box.
Good to Know: You can also purchase Brooklinen’s Mulberry Silk Pillowcase as a bundle, which includes a silk eye mask so you can really catch those Zzzs. Scrunchies and a solo eye mask are also available.
Best Comforter: Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy consistently turns out high-quality bedding, all while utilizing natural and recycled materials and making it their mission to have a low environmental impact with their products. Their Buffy Breeze Comforter, constructed using eucalyptus rather than polyester, is perfect for hot sleepers. The sheets are also fully biodegradable and compostable.
“I am obsessed!” says Charli. “As a VERY hot sleeper, I’m embarrassed it took me so long to try it out. Now that I have, it’s the only comforter I can imagine using in the hotter summer months or on a cold winter night where I’ve gone overboard on the heat. It is unbelievably soft, and I feel so cool both from the time I slide underneath it right on through the night to the next morning. It’s like magic and I’ll never go back!”
Specifications:
- TENCEL eucalyptus lyocell shell and fill
- 300 thread count
- Available in 3 sizes
- Dry clean only
- 7-night trial
Who It’s Best For: Hot sleepers; those who prefer environmentally friendly brands.
Good to Know: If you take advantage of Buffy’s free trial, a temporary hold will be placed on your card, but the charge won’t go through until the seven days are up.
Best Duvet Cover: Parachute Sateen Duvet Cover
Not only does Parachute offer a large range of home products, but they also have consistently high-quality goods. The Parachute Sateen Duvet Cover is no exception; it’s buttery smooth and adds a feel of glamor to any bedroom set. If you’re a hot sleeper, bedding with a breathable sateen weave is one step you can take to stay cool at night. This luxe duvet cover will protect your comforter without adding another layer of heat to your bedscape.
Don’t let the softness of this duvet cover fool you: It’s smooth and durable, thanks to its 100 percent premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton fabric. “I love how silky smooth this duvet cover is. It makes the bed feel so luxurious, and the creamy texture is great to get comfortable under,” says Sam. “The neutral color is also great but subtle in a way that complements the room’s decor.” This machine washable duvet cover also comes in seven neutral shades that are sure to complement any space.
Specifications:
- 100% premium long-staple Egyptian cotton
- Available in 3 sizes in 7 colors
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified
- Machine wash cool with mild detergent; tumble dry low
Who It’s Best For: Those who prefer the look and feel of silk without the upkeep of actual silk; those looking to invest in a high-quality duvet material.
Good to Know: Matching sheets and pillow shams are sold separately. Parachute also offers carbon-neutral shipping and returns.
Best Bed Blanket: Boll & Branch Aran Knit Bed Blanket
Imagine getting into bed and covering yourself in a huge version of your favorite, softest, comfiest sweater. Well, that’s how Apartment Therapy Media shopping director Jada describes Boll & Branch’s Aran Knit Bed Blanket. After using this luxe cable-knit blanket in her bedroom during the cold months and in the living room in the summer, her verdict was clear: “It is the best. thing. ever,” she raves. “It adds another layer of warmth and weight (even though it’s not a weighted blanket) to your bed and is cozy as a throw blanket on the couch, too.”
While the price tag for this Boll & Branch winner is notably high, we consider it the best of the bunch. The dense, textured knit is made from organic long-staple cotton yarn, with a pattern that’s exclusive to Boll & Branch and a stylish ribbed border that’s finished by hand. The entire manufacturing process is traceable and free from pesticides, GMOs, and other toxins. And while the washing and drying instructions are a bit more complicated than simply throwing it into the machine and pressing start, following them will keep your blanket looking great and feeling soft for the long haul.
Specifications:
- 100% cotton
- Available in 2 sizes and 2 colors
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, Fair Trade certified
- Machine washable with like colors; tumble dry low to remove dampness and then air dry
Who It’s Best For: Those who want a blanket that’s organic, great for layering, and sumptuously soft.
Good to Know: It becomes substantially heavier when wet, so be prepared for an arm workout on laundry day.
Best Coverlet: Riley Four-Layer Coverlet
The Riley Four-Layer Coverlet features four layers of 100 percent premium combed cotton for an airy-yet-plush-feeling bed linen. While it’s primarily sold in neutral, cool tones, you can find some out-of-the-ordinary shades — like lavender-hued Quartz — if you check it out at the right time. However, aside from its complementary neutrals, this blanket’s lightweight nature and notable softness make it our top pick out of all the quilts and coverlets we tried this year. “I used this blanket last summer after putting away my heavy winter comforter,” says AT shopping writer Nikol. “It was the perfect lightweight covering, and it prevented me from overheating.”
Pro tip: The sooner you can get your hands on the Four-Layer Coverlet, the better. It’s one of Riley’s more popular picks that tends to sell out from time to time. Its bestseller status is understandable when you consider that the coverlet can conveniently be used all year round, has a unique, handcrafted appeal, and makes for a cozy layer to your bed or a comfy throw for lounging.
Specifications:
- 100% premium combed cotton
- Available in 2 sizes and 7 colors
- Machine wash cold on gentle; tumble dry low
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified
Who It’s Best For: Those looking for a cushy coverlet in a solid neutral hue.
Good to Know: According to the site, “exact dimensions and color may vary slightly due to the construction and individual dyeing process.”
Best Cooling Sheets: Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheets
A high-quality sheet that also doesn’t leave you drenched in a pool of your own salty sweat in the morning is not an easy find. But to find sheets that cool you down, don’t shed after a first wash, and make you feel like you’re sleeping on a literal bed of silk? Almost impossible! Senior commerce editor Alicia says she’s tested a lot of sheets (come on, that’s her job), so it can be hard to tell one set from another. But she won’t be forgetting the AiryWeight Sheets from Sijo, made from TENCEL lyocell (aka eucalyptus fibers). “Within one sleep, they won me and my boyfriend over,” she says. “I am a hot sleeper, but I like the weight of sheets and blankets over me. I sweat in my sleep and noticed I didn’t sweat at all while using these cooling sheets, which is a miracle.”
Alicia’s boyfriend is, unlike many millennials who run hot with worries about the world, someone who sleeps cool and unbothered. He doesn’t exactly need cooling sheets — must be nice — but he loves these just as much as she does. That must also be because they are pretty lavish. “I haven’t tested TENCEL lyocell before and was surprised when these sheets felt like silk (but not slippery like silk can be),” Alicia says. “I love the color, too. I got them in Forest, and they are by far the most luxurious sheets I own.”
Read our full review of the Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheet Set.
Specifications:
- 100% TENCEL lyocell (eucalyptus fibers)
- Fits mattresses up to 16″
- Available in 6 sizes and 8 colors
- Includes fitted sheet and 2 pillowcases (1 pillowcase for Twin and Twin XL sets); flat sheet is optional
- Machine-wash cold on gentle cycle with like colors; tumble-dry low
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified
- 30-night sleep trial
Who It’s Best For: Those who like their cooling sheets to feel like a silky dream and also get their money’s worth.
Good to Know: Due to the nature of the fabric, some light piling is expected, but to prevent excess piling, avoid using bleach, fabric softeners. wool dryer balls, and abrasive fabrics.
Best Organic Sheets: Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheets
Editor-favorite bedding brand Boll & Branch impressed us with its organic Percale Hemmed Sheet Set that’s OEKO-TEX 100, GOTS, and Fair Trade certified. Smooth and crisp, these 100 percent long-staple organic cotton sheets have a cooling weave that’s ideal for hot sleepers. “I LOVE these sheets!” says our tester Hernetta. “I originally put them on my bed as a stand-in for my usual sheets that were being washed, but ever since sleeping on Boll & Branch’s percale sheets, I’ve been washing them and putting them right back on my bed!”
The Percale Hemmed Sheet Set comes with pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that can accommodate mattresses up to 17 inches thick. They’re available in a range of neutrals and eight sizes, so whether you have a Twin or a Split King, you’ll be able to dress your bed beautifully. “They’re soft and I don’t get too hot sleeping under them, which has been good for the quickly changing spring weather in Louisiana, but I could easily use them all year round, too,” Hernetta adds. “They wash well, haven’t shed, and look great!”
Read our full review of the Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set.
Specifications:
- 100% organic long-staple cotton
- Fits mattresses up to 17″
- Available in 7 sizes and 6 colors
- Includes fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100, GOTS, and Fair Trade-certified
- Machine wash cold; tumble dry medium
Who It’s Best For: Those who want cooling sheets; those who want sheets to use all year round; those who want something that will soften with each wash and last a long time.
Good to Know: Boll & Branch offers free shipping and returns, but you can also try these sheets risk-free for 30 nights.
Best Linen Sheets: Brooklinen Linen Core Sheets
If you’re looking to upgrade your lightweight bedding, Brooklinen’s cozy Linen Core Sheet Set is the perfect place to start. Casually chic, these sheets are breathable enough to use when the weather is warm and will still keep you comfortable on cooler nights. They’re made from European flax that’s dyed in small batches to give each set its own unique appearance. These sheets come in five neutral shades and patterns, as well as nine limited-edition and sale colors. They’re also stone-washed before you buy them to achieve what Brooklinen calls a “perfectly imperfect” relaxed feel.
“Bottom line is that these sheets are comfortable, seem high quality based on a handful of washings, and I have really liked the feel of them,” says AT home projects director Megan. “I have had linen duvet covers but not linen sheets, and I wasn’t sure how I’d like them. Sometimes linen does not feel that soft! But these were pretty soft out of the package and have only gotten softer after each wash.”
Specifications:
- 100% European flax linen
- Fits mattresses up to 16″
- Available in 6 sizes and 14 colors
- Includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified
Who It’s Best For: Those looking for a luxury sheet investment; those looking for softer linen sheets.
Good to Know: There is a chance that these sheets may thin over time after many washings.
Best Cotton Percale Sheets: Nest Bedding Crinkle Percale Cotton Sheets
For cooling cotton percale bedding, the Nest Bedding Crinkle Percale Organic Cotton Sheet Set is the way to go. They’re on trend, both in texture and color, and are even recyclable since they’re made without any harsh chemicals. These durable, breathable, and antibacterial sheets have the ultimate temperature control and a washed look that brings an extra helping of comfort to your bedroom.
According to Sam, Nest Bedding’s crinkle percale sheets are “very soft” and “perfect for sleeping in hot weather.” Made from 100 percent organic cotton, these percale sheets were woven to provide optimal airflow sure to keep you cool throughout the night. They also come in five muted colors perfect for adding an extra cozy vibe to your bedroom.
Specifications:
- 100% organic cotton
- 200 thread count
- Fits mattresses up to 16″
- Available in 6 sizes and 5 colors
- Includes top sheet, fitted sheet, and up to 4 pillowcases (depending on selected sheet size)
- Machine wash cold with mild detergent; tumble dry low
- Fair Trade-certified
- 30-night trial
Who It’s Best For: Those who are hot sleepers; those who prefer cotton sheets; those who like the look of “lived in” sheets.
Good to Know: These sheets will get softer after every wash.
Best Jersey Sheets: Bare Home Organic Jersey Cotton Sheets
Made with 100 percent organic cotton, Bare Home Organic Jersey Sheets make you feel like you’re wrapped in your favorite tee: They’re durable, breathable, stretchy, and oh-so-soft to the touch. “The sheets are really comfortable and feel super soft, very much like I’m on a cloud,” says AT programmatic operations & yield analyst Jasper. “Having used them now in the summer and fall, they’ve held up great and don’t feel sticky or cheap.” They also get softer with every wash, so you can enjoy buttery-soft sheets all year long.
Bare Home’s Organic Jersey Sheets are sturdier than the average jersey sheet set since they’re constructed with a heavier weight of fabric. But don’t worry, they aren’t as thick as flannel. In addition to their stretch from ring-spun cotton, the fitted sheet is also fully elasticized, so it’ll stay put as you clock in eight glorious hours of sleep.
Specifications:
- 100% organic cotton with organic dye
- Fits mattresses up to 16″
- Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases (1 pillowcase for Twin/Twin XL sets)
- Available in 4 sizes and 5 colors
- Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low
- GOTS-certified
Who It’s Best For: Those who sleep cold; those who want affordable sheets for fall and winter.
Good to Know: To keep your sheets ultra-soft, wash this set in cold water and dry at a low temperature every time — but especially before their first use.