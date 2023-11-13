The Best Editor-Tested Bedding of 2023

A high-quality sheet that also doesn’t leave you drenched in a pool of your own salty sweat in the morning is not an easy find. But to find sheets that cool you down, don’t shed after a first wash, and make you feel like you’re sleeping on a literal bed of silk? Almost impossible! Senior commerce editor Alicia says she’s tested a lot of sheets (come on, that’s her job), so it can be hard to tell one set from another. But she won’t be forgetting the AiryWeight Sheets from Sijo, made from TENCEL lyocell (aka eucalyptus fibers). “Within one sleep, they won me and my boyfriend over,” she says. “I am a hot sleeper, but I like the weight of sheets and blankets over me. I sweat in my sleep and noticed I didn’t sweat at all while using these cooling sheets, which is a miracle.”