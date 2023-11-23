The Plush, Supportive Mattress Topper Editors Swear by for a Great Night’s Sleep Is on Sale for Black Friday
One way to give an old mattress new life is by bringing a mattress topper into the mix. A major benefit is that it creates a layer for your bed that instantly changes its feel and comfort without you shelling out cash for a new mattress altogether. A mattress topper also can save you money in the long run simply by extending the longevity of your bedscape. You can find them in many forms: There are cooling mattress toppers for hot sleepers, memory foam mattress toppers for those seeking out unique support, and even toppers infused with essential oils for a calming night’s rest.
Editor-loved brand Tuft & Needle is a favorite for bedroom upgrades like pillows, sheets, and white noise machines. They’re also the brand behind one of the best mattress toppers editors slept on all year. It’s cooling and plush, and based on its many reviews, this topper has the power to totally transform your bed.
What is the Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper?
Tuft & Needle’s Mattress Topper adds a supportive and cozy two inches to your mattress. The adaptive open-cell foam built into the topper forms a breathable layer that adjusts to you as you sleep. Having such highly responsive foam helps to relieve pressure on your back, hips, and shoulders, which means you can rest easy knowing that you won’t wake up with pain in the morning. “Unless there’s no other option, I’ll never sleep without my Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper ever again,” says AT home associate editor Cullen. “The foam insert is the perfect blend of plush and supportive — I can feel the day’s weight sloughing off without rolling into the middle. Assembling was super easy. Place the foam pad under your fitted sheet, and you’re ready for a comfortable night’s rest.”
Made in the USA, the mattress topper has a luxe bunching-resistant cover and is compatible with most mattresses, not only those from Tuft & Needle. Because it’s a strapless topper, you can be secure to your mattress with the help of a fitted sheet. Additionally, the topper ships for free and has a 100-night sleep trial so you can get a feel for it and decide if it’s for keeps, worry-free.
What Tuft & Needle Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.4/5
“Honestly I have no complaints! I’ve tried other mattress toppers that were too soft, but this one is a perfect combination of comfort and firmness. I don’t wake up in pain anymore.” — Hannah B.
“This mattress topper has given me pain free mornings! I replaced another name brand topper with this Tuft & Needle topper based on a friend’s recommendation and she was so right. I have severe back pain along with adult scoliosis. I wake up pain free with this topper.” — Anonymous
“This is my second mattress and topper purchase from T&N (upgraded from a full to a queen). [It’s] the only brand I’ll buy from now on. I’ve had a bad hip since my late teens and the topper is just the right level of extra cushion that I can finally sleep comfortably through the night. I used to get excited for fancy hotel beds, but mine is infinitely better now!” — Maddie B.
Available in six sizes, the Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper has been a huge hit for those with back pain and restless nights, according to T&N shoppers. It’s also made an excellent complement for those with mattresses they don’t love or one that’s been worn down over time. Luxury mattress toppers can run well over $500 after tax, but this topper is half the price and beloved by Tuft & Needle loyalists and editors alike. There’s no better time to get one for yourself than when it’s on sale (like right now), so what are you waiting for?
Buy: Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper (Queen), $212.50 (normally $250)