I Thought Nothing Could Beat My Splurgy Mattress Topper Until I Tried This Amazing One That’s Just $90

When I first sat on the mattress topper, I was surprised by how supportive it was. While it did have some cushion, I didn’t sink into it as deeply as I thought I would. Next, I laid down to get an idea of what to expect when I went to bed later that night. It felt amazing. My lower back and legs weren’t hurting as they had been with my previous mattress topper, and I was able to move into different sleep positions very comfortably. I actually felt giddy because things were off to a great start, but the true test came later that night when I went to bed. As hoped, it kept me comfortable as I slept and I never felt like I was overheating.