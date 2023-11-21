I’m a Combination Sleeper, and this Best List-Winning Pillow Is My Secret to Comfortable Sleep All Year Round (It’s on Sale!)
This might sound intense, but I’m seriously picky about my bed pillows. It doesn’t take me long to know whether or not I’m going to enjoy a pillow long-term or if it’ll get banished to the floor within days. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of pillows that I love. In fact, there are plenty that I keep on my bed. Because I don’t want that number dwindling, I’m always on the lookout for more pillows to try, especially if they’re geared toward hot sleepers.
Sijo has been a favorite bedding brand here at AT from its cozy and lightweight comforter to its Best List-winning eucalyptus sheets. However, its sheet set isn’t the only Best List winner on the block. Sijo’s cooling Fluffbase Eucalyptus Pillow came out on top of our Best List for pillows, and I had the very good fortune of trying it out. It just might be one of my favorite bedding finds of the year.
What Is the Fluffbase Eucalyptus Pillow?
Sijo’s Fluffbase Pillow is a cooling down alternative pillow made with eucalyptus fibers, otherwise known as TENCEL Lyocell. It results in a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that keeps the night sweats away to ensure dry, cozy sleep until morning. Not only is the pillow made from TENCEL Lyocell, but so is the included removable cover, which means a double shot of cooling bedding. Additionally, the pillow is sustainably filled with soft and cushy recycled polyester to give it that downy feel. It’s a great pick for hot sleepers for obvious reasons; however, it’s also a good choice for those with sensitive skin as it’s naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and bacteria-resistant, thanks to its eucalyptus fiber composition.
Why I Love the Fluffbase Eucalyptus Pillow
I used the Fluffbase Pillow during some of the hottest days of the year in Louisiana, and it caught me by surprise how well I slept with it! I’m not exactly a restful sleeper. I tend to turn from my side to my stomach to my back at any given hour of the night (or morning), and despite all of that, Sijo’s Fluffbase Pillow still provides amazing support. It’s soft, but not too soft, so I never felt like I had to squish and squeeze it to move the fill around to get comfortable. It also stayed cool (another huge plus since I’m a hot sleeper), so I wasn’t waking up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat from the humidity outside and the poor ventilation in the bedroom of my apartment. From summer to fall, this pillow has been a constant on my bed, and I don’t see that changing in winter or beyond.
