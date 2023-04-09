Behr Shared Its First-Ever Exterior Stain Color of the Year, and It’s a Classic
As warmer temps continue to bloom in most parts of the U.S., it’s understandable if you’re itching to get outside and spruce up your outdoor space. And while there are plenty of ways to transform the exterior of your home, one simple upgrade for your steps, patio, deck, or balcony involves little more than a few swipes of paint and some patience.
Thankfully, Behr is here with some gorgeous inspiration, with the company debuting its first-ever Exterior Stain Color of the Year. Inspired by warm, classic hues, the 2023 pick, Cordovan Brown, is described by Behr as a “a rich satisfying hue for a sophisticated and timeless finish to enhance outdoor environments.” It’s a sophisticated, deep chocolate shade that looks and feels fresh, blending seamlessly into outdoor spaces without ending up boring or expected.
On its own, it will serve as a standout style statement, but it looks even better paired with shades both timeless and trending, such as beiges, grays, blacks, and neutral whites, such as the company’s 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas (DC-003), an off-white with complex undertones of brown and gray.
In a statement, Jodi Allen, the global chief marketing officer at Behr, explained why the color pros decided to incorporate an exterior stain to highlight for the year, looking at global trends and patterns. “Our goal is to make the color selection process easier, so projects can get done quicker. Announcing our first-ever exterior stain color of the year diversifies our color trend forecasting and delivers on the color leadership consumers can expect from Behr.”
“We believe wood stains hold just as much power as paint,” added Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr. “They offer a polished finish on decks, porches, doors and more which can enhance the overall curb appeal. Paint and stain can play off each other beautifully, creating a balanced color scheme on exterior surfaces and structures. Pairing darker wood tones like Cordovan Brown with soft natural paint colors creates contrast and compatibility for any style.”
Buyers can shop all things Cordovan Brown now through Behr or at The Home Depot. The chocolate-y color will be available in a variety of products, including Behr’s solid color premium waterproofing exterior stain, semi-transparent waterproofing exterior stain, solid color house and fence wood stain, and more, so you’re covered for any paint project you’ve got in mind this spring.