Benjamin Moore Just Picked a Surprisingly Timeless Color for 2027

The team didn’t have to create a new paint color to find their North Star shade for next year, either; Webster Green is a part of the Historical Color Collection, which is celebrating its 50th year. To make the decision, Benjamin Moore went into its archives to look at old color cards, brochures, and imagery for inspiration. Over the past 100 years or so, a shade of green has dominated in every decade: forest during the Arts & Crafts movement, emerald during the ’20s and ’30s with Art Deco, mint in the ’50s, moss in the ’60s, avocado in the ’70s, and so on. Webster Green, though, is a “quintessential green that has a character of its own and can breathe freshness into any design,” says Barone. Essentially, it’s on-trend but also timeless and one of those shades that invites you to look and linger.