Benjamin Moore Just Picked a Surprisingly Timeless Color for 2027
If you’ve been following Apartment Therapy’s coverage of the Color of the Year 2027 announcements, you may have noticed that one major player was missing from the mix: Benjamin Moore. Today, the paint brand has officially entered the chat with its 2027 pick: Webster Green (HC-130), a classic, confident green that’s at home in both historic and modern settings alike.
Webster Green will serve as the anchor in the brand’s larger color story for 2027, which includes a palette of seven other hues. These shades are designed to work together in combinations but also as strong, standalone colors with a wide variety of applications.
Webster Green Is Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year 2027
Soothing yet saturated, Webster Green rose to the top of the list as Benjamin Moore’s in-house color experts began weighing the options for this year’s pick. “We were looking for something that offered balance, stability, and composure, and we found the center of that story to be green,” says Arianna Barone, color marketing manager at Benjamin Moore. “It’s a color family that is always on-trend — it bends and adapts to the zeitgeist. But this year’s pick isn’t nature-inspired or just a calming oasis color. It’s a true green.”
The team didn’t have to create a new paint color to find their North Star shade for next year, either; Webster Green is a part of the Historical Color Collection, which is celebrating its 50th year. To make the decision, Benjamin Moore went into its archives to look at old color cards, brochures, and imagery for inspiration. Over the past 100 years or so, a shade of green has dominated in every decade: forest during the Arts & Crafts movement, emerald during the ’20s and ’30s with Art Deco, mint in the ’50s, moss in the ’60s, avocado in the ’70s, and so on. Webster Green, though, is a “quintessential green that has a character of its own and can breathe freshness into any design,” says Barone. Essentially, it’s on-trend but also timeless and one of those shades that invites you to look and linger.
How to Use Webster Green at Home
The great thing about Webster Green is that it’s super-usable and flexible style-wise, and it’s saturated — but not over-saturated — which makes it lovely for color drenching applications. “You can paint walls with it, but I also love it used on the trim — especially spaces with more intricate trim,” says Barone. “It draws your eye around a whole room.”
The color would also be lovely when used on an exterior. It’s a softer option to black for siding or shutters, and it pairs beautifully with brick.