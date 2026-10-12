Graham & Brown’s 2027 Color of the Year Is a Soft Hue with Major British Charm

As 2027 looms closer than ever, I’m already planning makeovers and moodboards for projects next year — and having lots of fun watching as brands and design pros make predictions for what’ll be hot in design this time next year. When it comes to buzzy colors, it seems that many are thinking neutrals are in — including the likes of Behr and Dunn-Edwards, who have predicted that moody, natural, deep-colored hues will be all the rage. But as a big fan of maximalist spaces, I’m not totally sure if I’m sold on neutrals being all the rage — and it seems I’m not alone.