The 34 Best Prime Day Home Deals You Need to Snag STAT (Up to 70% Off!)

Looking to refresh your outdoor furniture or upgrade your travel accessories? Well, Amazon Prime Day is here to help you out. That’s right — from now to Friday, June 26 at 11:59 pm PT, you can save hundreds of dollars on millions of items when you head over to Amazon for your home needs. New Big Deals are dropping on top of the regular Prime offerings three times a day (at 12:00 am PT, 8:00 a.m. PT, and 1:00 pm PT), so keep checking back for new discounts (up to 70% off!).