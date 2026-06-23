The 34 Best Prime Day Home Deals You Need to Snag STAT (Up to 70% Off!)
Looking to refresh your outdoor furniture or upgrade your travel accessories? Well, Amazon Prime Day is here to help you out. That’s right — from now to Friday, June 26 at 11:59 pm PT, you can save hundreds of dollars on millions of items when you head over to Amazon for your home needs. New Big Deals are dropping on top of the regular Prime offerings three times a day (at 12:00 am PT, 8:00 a.m. PT, and 1:00 pm PT), so keep checking back for new discounts (up to 70% off!).
I’ve rounded up the best Prime Day home deals to get you started, from an internet-famous carpet and upholstery cleaner to the latest pair of Apple headphones. Since Prime Day is only available to Prime members, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to participate if you don’t already have an account. These are the discounts you just can’t miss, so get shopping.
The Best Home Deals to Shop During Prime Day
Retail Therapy
All the best home decor, organizing solutions, and can't-miss deals to help you create a happier, healthier home.