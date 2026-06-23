The 34 Best Prime Day Home Deals You Need to Snag STAT (Up to 70% Off!)

Britt Franklin
Britt FranklinSenior Editor, Shopping
As a blogger turned journalist, I love tapping into curiosity that drives us to curate spaces that truly embody our vision. I test products for a living, which puts me at the forefront of trendy and innovative gadgets and gizmos to make life at home more fun and efficient.
Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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Living room with gray sectional sofa, dog on yellow blanket, plants, and decorative pillows. Glass coffee table with books.
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Credit: Margaret Wright

Looking to refresh your outdoor furniture or upgrade your travel accessories? Well, Amazon Prime Day is here to help you out. That’s right — from now to Friday, June 26 at 11:59 pm PT, you can save hundreds of dollars on millions of items when you head over to Amazon for your home needs. New Big Deals are dropping on top of the regular Prime offerings three times a day (at 12:00 am PT, 8:00 a.m. PT, and 1:00 pm PT), so keep checking back for new discounts (up to 70% off!).

I’ve rounded up the best Prime Day home deals to get you started, from an internet-famous carpet and upholstery cleaner to the latest pair of Apple headphones. Since Prime Day is only available to Prime members, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to participate if you don’t already have an account. These are the discounts you just can’t miss, so get shopping.

The Best Home Deals to Shop During Prime Day

Apple AirTag (2nd Generation) - 4 Pack
$99$8910% off

I’m always a bit anxious about my luggage getting lost, so I rarely check a bag. When I do, I make sure to keep an AirTag in my suitcase so I can track my belongings at all times. They’re also great for securing essentials like a purse or keys, providing that extra layer of security for total peace of mind while traveling.

$89 at Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
$46$3524% off

Any red wine or coffee lover knows that sometimes their teeth need a little extra boost to stay pearly white. Grab this 22-pack of whitestrips right now for an awesome deal and stock up for the next time you want to give your teeth a little refresh.

$35 at Amazon
From our partner
CGK Unlimited Cooling Sheets, Queen
$30$2033% off

With over 300,000 five-star reviews, these microfiber sheets are a shopper favorite — quite possibly the highest number of five-star ratings I’ve ever encountered on Amazon. Reviewer Laurie loves them for their sensitivity-friendly feel, noting, "These sheets are soooo nice... They’re hotel luxury soft. Better than an $80 pair I got at Target and returned the next day."

$20 at Amazon
Nori Press Compact Iron & Steamer
$120$8926% off

With the Nori Press, you can finally retire your bulky iron and ironing board. Not only is it a travel-friendly essential, but it was also featured as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. Our contributor, Morgan, notes that it produces wrinkle-free results in just a few minutes.

$89 at Amazon
SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection Ivory/Rose Rug, 5'1" x 7'6"
$77$6516% off

Rugs can be so pricey — which is why a big sale make the perfect excuse to add a rug to your cart and your home. This vintage-looking Oriental rug looks like you could have snagged it at a flea market. The delicate rose-and-white combo makes it a great subtle pick. It's usually a whopping $305, but you can get it for 80 percent off now.

$65 at Amazon
Sproos! Handheld Showerhead with Filter Set
$148$11820% off

The sproos showerhead is Britt’s favorite bathroom upgrade. It comes in so many cute colors, is easy to install, and is designed to remove chlorine, heavy metals, dirt, and scale from your water.

$118 at Amazon
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX
$280$14050% off

Whether you’re too busy to vacuum, love a piece of good robo technology, or just really want to take your cat for a ride, you need the eufy robot vacuum. Thanks to its slim profile, it's designed to go everywhere in your house — including underneath furniture. It can even power through dust bunnies for an impressive 100 minutes after charging!

$140 at Amazon
Embark Breed & Health Kit
$139$11815% off

Ever wanted to know more about your pup's makeup? Well, now, there's a DNA kit for it, and the results might surprise you. Embark helps identify breeds and over 200+ genetic diseases. This product is a dream for dog lovers everywhere, and it's at its lowest price ever for Prime Day!

$118 at Amazon
GORILLA GRIP Over The Door Organizer Storage
$15$1313% off

Need extra storage? This over-the-door organizer features five spacious shelves and six mesh side pockets, perfect for stowing clothing, toiletries, toys, and beyond. Designed to support up to 50 pounds, it attaches easily with three padded hooks to keep your door frames scratch-free.

$13 at Amazon
Tuft & Needle 2-Inch Adaptive Foam Mattress Topper
$250$16634% off

Tuft & Needle's adaptive foam mattress topper is the bedding upgrade you need for a summer refresh without buying a whole new mattress. This soft and luxe topper offers pressure relief and has extra breathability that draws heat away from your body to keep you cool throughout the night.

$166 at Amazon
BestOffice Ergonomic Desk Chair
$47$45

This rolling desk chair is stylish and ergonomic, meaning that it'll be an instant upgrade for your office and keep your back supported, too. The adjustable office chair swivels and has a cozy cushioned seat, so you can stay comfortable whether you're working or passing the time online gaming.

$45 at Amazon
Away Amazon Exclusive Carry-On Luggage
$275$22020% off

Away's suitcases are a top choice among the Apartment Therapy team, thanks to their durable, polycarbonate shell that slips seamlessly into overhead bins. Navigating airports is effortless with their 360-degree spinning wheels. You can grab your own in Palm Green or Sky Blue — exclusive Amazon colorways.

$220 at Amazon
Caraway 10" Non-Stick Ceramic Fry Pan
$125$9921% off

I'm a big Caraway fan, and this fry pan was the piece that started my collection of the brand’s cookware and accessories. It's a joyful item to cook with, as food releases quickly and cleanup is effortless. Plus, I love the look of it (it’s available in seven other colors, plus three sizes).

$99 at Amazon
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set
$195$17013% off

This 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set is all you need to furnish your outdoor space, be it big or small. The wide, ergonomic chairs are supportive and comfortable, while the all-weather wicker construction is both attractive and built to last. The side table has a glass top that's easy to clean and adds to the overall elegance.

$170 at Amazon
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology, 19"
$150$11424% off

This best-selling SoundAsleep air mattress is waterproof, made from eco-friendly PVC, and designed with patented ComfortCoil technology for superior support that doesn't weaken throughout the night. Get it (and its internal pump for effortless inflation and protective storage case) more than 10 percent off.

$114 at Amazon
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Frame Series 4K HDR Smart TV
$1,398$1,139

If you often find yourself stuck at the intersection of form and function, fear not — there's a tech accessory that's just right for you. Enter: Samsung's Frame TV. In case you're unfamiliar with this modern marvel, allow us to introduce you. It boasts all the perks of other Samsung Smart TVs (including a 4K processor, built-in Alexa voice control, and QLED color technology), with the added perk of a decor-forward design. The Frame transforms into a beautiful piece of art when not in use, thanks to an ultra-slim silhouette, customizable surrounding frames, and a library of over 1,400-plus works from real artists.

$1,139 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$549$39927% off

Apple devotees agree that AirPods over-ear headphones are worth the splurge, thanks to exceptional active noise cancellation, 20 hours of battery life, and Live Translation, which automatically translates any language into your preferred language. Wear them while you're busy whipping up a new recipe, traveling for the summer, or powering through a sink full of dishes.

$399 at Amazon
ONSEN Supima Waffle Bath Robe
$195$15918% off

Contributor Britt loves this bathrobe for the way it “transforms the brand’s exceptional waffle-weave towels into a wearable form. Like the towels, it’s made of Supima cotton that’s extremely breathable and comfortably lightweight.” She adds in her review that she can wear it all day.

$159 at Amazon
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum
$300$17043% off

BISSELL’s Pet Hair Eraser Turbo is a great tool to have on hand if you're a pet parent. It has a cyclonic spooling system to collect pet hair, a tangle-free brush roll, and one-touch easy open, so you don't have to "touch the yuck" to empty the canister.

$170 at Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
$300$24917% off

This memory foam mattress by Signature Design by Ashley Furniture has a medium-firm feel — unique for an all-foam mattress. It's a steal for nearly anyone who has been working with a budget but looking to upgrade their sleep space.

$249 at Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer
$450$32528% off

KitchenAid's classic Artisan stand mixer is without a doubt worth investing in thanks to its easy-to-use tilt-head design, large mixing bowl, and powerful performance. This Prime Day, you can get your very own for one of the lowest prices it's ever been on Amazon! Get ready to mix, beat, whip, knead, and more with this essential appliance.

$325 at Amazon
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
$390$27031% off

I swear by my cordless Dyson. Despite its slim, lightweight build (ideal for quick cleaning), it also features excellent suction. Equipped with a hair detangling motorbar cleaner, the V8 is especially engineered for homes with pets.

$270 at Amazon
AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test
$119$3967% off

If you've ever wondered about your family history, AncestryDNA is an easy-to-use DNA kit designed to give you the answers about your ancestry and lineage. DNA kits can be pricey, but on Prime Day, you’re in luck because Amazon is giving you a whopping 50 percent off.

$39 at Amazon
Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock
$170$13620% off

Sweet dreams await! Shopping writer Alexa swears by the Hatch Restore 3, which she says completely changed her nightly routine. This all-in-one device acts as your bedside sleep coach, combining a sunrise alarm, reading light, sound machine, and guided meditation prompts to help you wind down effortlessly.

$136 at Amazon
Dreo 42'' Pilot Pro Tower Fan with Remote
$120$10017% off

Oscillating at an impressive 90 degrees, this remote-controlled 42" bladeless fan is designed to rapidly circulate cool air, making it great for anyone looking for a fan that'll cool off a room quickly. With nine speeds and four modes, you can sleep easily knowing this fan features quiet technology for seamless overnight use. There's also a 12-hour timer that makes this cooling experience even more hands-free.

$100 at Amazon
ZINUS Jennifer 55" Black Frame Desk
$87$817% off

Customize your workstation with this 55" black frame desk from ZINUS. Taking a minimal approach to big office style, the desk features a sturdy steel frame and a thick, spacious top for your computer and desk organizers — or simply extra table space when you're in a pinch.

$81 at Amazon
GreenPan Valencia Pro Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 22 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set
$600$40033% off

If you're on the lookout for all new cookware, then this is the deal for you. Completely revamp your kitchen setup with this 22-piece cookware set from editor-favorite brand GreenPan. It includes saucepans, frying pans, pots, and even a griddle. Plus, they're dishwasher safe, oven safe, and nonstick.

$400 at Amazon
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
$200$1896% off

Perfect for those with allergies, the incredibly popular Shark Navigator offers an ultra-deep clean along with a HEPA filter to trap dust and other allergens inside the canister. The canister lifts out and can be fitted with a variety of included attachments, so you can clean hard-to-reach areas like stairs, drapes, or those tricky spots between the couch seats where someone left a half-eaten cookie!

$189 at Amazon
Solo Stove Mesa XL
$100$8218% off

Searching for a tabletop fire pit? Look no further than the editor-loved Solo Stove Mesa XL. Measuring less than 7 inches tall and just over 5 inches wide, this compact gem is an ideal centerpiece for any outdoor table. It comes in six stylish colors and includes a handy nylon carrying bag, making it fully portable. Plus, its collapsible stand nests inside the unit for easy, space-saving storage.

$82 at Amazon
Der Rose 4-Pack Farmhouse Fake Plants
$28$2318% off

Don't have a green thumb? No problem. This pack of four artificial plants brings that green vibe, without having to water daily. Reviewers say they look real and they're the perfect size for small spaces.

$23 at Amazon
Lifepro Waver Mini Vibration Plate
$150$11325% off

I knew this vibration plate was a must-have the second it popped up on my social feeds. It has completely changed my morning routine and proved essential for recovering after my marathon training runs. Plus, the compact size of this mini model makes it a perfect fit for small spaces.

$113 at Amazon
Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Bladeless Tower Fan
$400$23043% off

Keep your space at the perfect temperature with the Dyson Bladeless Tower Fan. This versatile device offers consistent airflow, along with convenient features like a sleep timer ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours. Plus, its bladeless design simple to clean.

$230 at Amazon
Nespresso Limited-Edition Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker
$140$9929% off

Nespresso machine is every caffeine lover's dream. It can make coffee or espresso in minutes and has a small footprint that's ideal for countertops with limited space. Reviewers say it brews "Starbucks-quality coffee" with bold flavors (yum).

$99 at Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
$130$9527% off

A #CleanTok fave, Bissell's "Little Green Machine" is a must-have. The small-but-mighty cleaner can suck up dirt and stains from carpets, car and furniture upholstery, and even mattresses. You'll feel like you just hired a professional cleaning service when you're done.

$95 at Amazon

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