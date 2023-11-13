Newsletters

10 Best Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals You Can Score Right Now

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
someone vacuuming dirt in home
Credit: Joe Lingeman

Whether you don’t want to clean longer than you have to or love the process of getting your home into a sparkling state, a high-quality vacuum is a necessary purchase. A model that fits all of your needs will make a world of difference in your cleaning routine, and since they’re usually a splurgy item, there are a number of factors that you have to consider before pulling out your wallet. Do you own pets? What kinds of floors do you have? How much storage space is in your home? You need to ask yourself these questions and more before shelling out a couple hundred dollars.

Once you’ve got your list of must-have qualities ready, you’re set to browse the seemingly endless vacuum offerings out there. It can be a bit overwhelming, but that’s where we come in! Our team has tested dozens of models and knows which brands are worth it — and which ones you should buy when they’re on sale. Even though Black Friday isn’t for another week, early sales are in full swing at Dyson, Bissell, and more editor-favorite retailers. Without further ado, here are the 10 best ones out there right now.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart
$89.00
was $123.59

The Little Green carpet cleaner has certainly earned all the hype it’s received on social media. Convenient to use on rugs, couches, and even car seats, our contributor Ashley wrote that 10 minutes after using it on a mess her dog left on the carpet that "the carpet was good as new. It also smelled good!”

Buy Now
2 / 10
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$399.99
was $649.99

Dyson is one of our longtime favorite vacuum brands, and their V12 is the best of the best they have to offer. It’s especially suited for small spaces, given that it’s 24 percent lighter than the V15 Detect model, but it can also cover a large area with its easy maneuverability, hour-long runtime, and cordless construction.

Buy Now
3 / 10
BISSELL CrossWave Pet Pro Performance Exclusive Bundle
Bissell
$269.59
was $329.59

Bissell is yet another one of our go-to cleaning tool brands, and our experience with their CrossWave model has been nothing but positive. With its ability to wash the floors and vacuum at the same time, you’ll cut your cleaning time in half.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Tineco iFloor 2 Max Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart
$99.00
was $199.00

Tineco has been having a major moment on social media, with a number of videos featuring their vacuums going viral on TikTok over the past couple of years. The iFloor 2 Blue is compatible with any surface and uses suction and water distribution to tackle wet and dry messes.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum
Sharkclean
$324.99
was $399.99

When we tried out this Shark vacuum, we were obsessed with how easy it was to move around and how good it left our floors smelling with its Odor Neutralizer Technology. It's even equipped with a sensor that tells you if there's dirt you can’t see.

Buy Now
6 / 10
iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum w/ PerfectEdge Technology
QVC.com
$529.98
was $789.98

If you want to eliminate your cleaning time entirely, you should totally invest in a robot vacuum like this one. It’ll learn your space’s layout and avoid any furniture, and to make everything even more convenient, it empties itself when it’s finished cleaning.

Buy Now
7 / 10
BISSELL SurfaceSense Allergen Lift-Off Pet Upright Vacuum
Amazon
$219.99
was $299.99

The SurfaceSense is guaranteed to completely pick up any debris, including pet hair, with its multi-surface technology and system that keeps allergens from escaping back into the air. Its 4.5-star rating backs it up.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner
Walmart
$69.00
was $129.99

If you’re prone to getting stains on your carpet, this budget-friendly cleaner is the answer to your problems. It has a removable nozzle to get to all areas of your carpet, is compact enough to store away easily, and has built-in HeatForce Technology to dry the area more quickly. What more could you ask for?

Buy Now
9 / 10
LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Home Depot
$298.00
was $599.00

This cordless vacuum is just as powerful as it is light, and it allows you to clean for an impressive 100 minutes on one charge, thanks to its two detachable quick-release batteries. It’s half off and has dozens of rave reviews!

Buy Now
10 / 10
INSE Corded Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
$59.49
was $249.97

The most affordable model on the list comes with three different attachment heads, including a main floor brush that works on both carpet and wood, a crevice tool, and a 2-in-1 brush. It can transition to a handheld vacuum, as well, if you need even more portability.

Buy Now
