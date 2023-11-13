10 Best Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals You Can Score Right Now

Whether you don’t want to clean longer than you have to or love the process of getting your home into a sparkling state, a high-quality vacuum is a necessary purchase. A model that fits all of your needs will make a world of difference in your cleaning routine, and since they’re usually a splurgy item, there are a number of factors that you have to consider before pulling out your wallet. Do you own pets? What kinds of floors do you have? How much storage space is in your home? You need to ask yourself these questions and more before shelling out a couple hundred dollars.