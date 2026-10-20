The 10 Best Cities for Renters in 2026, According to One Study
I’ve been a renter for essentially my entire adult life, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. While renting your house or apartment can come with a sense of freedom (you can move around easier, don’t need a big down payment, and don’t have to handle your own maintenance requests), there’s also the inherent risk that your rent may just keep going up year after year.
While you can’t magically guess how neighborhoods, vibes, and rents in your area and beyond may shift over time, data can help give you a clue. The folks at Apartment List, a digital platform that connects renters with properties, recently published a report that dives into the best American cities for renters in 2026 that considers not just price, but also the many other factors that make living somewhere worth it.
What the 2026 Best Cities for Renters Report Entails
Apartment List’s 2026 Best Cities for Renters report begins by acknowledging that on average, rents are slightly down and vacancy rates are a bit up. “But any nationwide stats obscure a great deal of regional variation,” the report rightly points out. (I would know — I live in New York City!) When it comes to housing, you want to know specifics, not broad statistics, which is why the list spotlights a range of major U.S. cities and identifies exactly why they’re appealing to rent in.
This year’s list, which went live on October 14, 2026, was created by analyzing “a combination of Apartment List and public data sources.” They scored each city on five diverse categories spanning factors like price, cost of living, job market, renter negotiation potential, and “how well each city facilitates healthy living.”
The 10 Best Cities for Renters in 2026
The report reveals that the best cities for renters are scattered throughout the country, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas and all along the Southeast. There are big-name cities, hidden gems, and everything in between. Each brings different perks: Austin topped the list largely due to a solid job market and potential savings (apparently “over half of all apartments are offering more than a month of free rent on new leases”), Salt Lake City earned second place in part due to low cost of living and good weather, and Charleston, in third, boasts rapid employment growth and “a highly amenitized apartment stock.”
Here are the 10 best cities for renters in 2026:
- Austin, Texas
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Seattle, Washington
- Arlington, Virginia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Nashville, Tennessee