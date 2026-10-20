The report reveals that the best cities for renters are scattered throughout the country, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas and all along the Southeast. There are big-name cities, hidden gems, and everything in between. Each brings different perks: Austin topped the list largely due to a solid job market and potential savings (apparently “over half of all apartments are offering more than a month of free rent on new leases”), Salt Lake City earned second place in part due to low cost of living and good weather, and Charleston, in third, boasts rapid employment growth and “a highly amenitized apartment stock.”