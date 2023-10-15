But if you can’t make it to New York City on a weekend day (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) before we close on October 29, don’t worry: You can virtually tour all of the rooms, and you can follow along on Apartment Therapy’s Instagram and TikTok, too, to see more of the spaces. And if you’re looking for smart design ideas for the tiniest of rooms — or the nooks, corners, and crannies you just can’t figure out what to do with — you’ve come to the right place.