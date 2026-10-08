The 10 Best Tech Deals You Can Still Shop for Amazon’s Extended Big Deal Days Sale (Including AirPods!)

Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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As a shopping writer, I firmly believe you should never have to pay full price for tech items. Even though Amazon’s epic Big Deal Days event has wrapped up, there are still tons of fantastic extended savings up for grabs. From popular record players to Apple AirPods, right now is the perfect opportunity to save — and these picks make amazing gifts, too!

To save you some time, I’ve gathered the best extended Prime Day tech deals to add straight to your cart. Grab the items you’ve been eyeing before these discounts are gone for good!

The Best Amazon Big Deal Days Tech Deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K
$80$4544% off

Transform any TV into a Smart TV with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It seamlessly connects you to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and virtually every streaming platform available. Plus, with built-in voice support for Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, switching apps or changing channels is so easy breezy.

$45 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 6GB RAM
$300$23023% off

Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers bought this Samsung tablet just last month. It features an impressive 256GB of storage (which can be expanded via micro SD card), an 11-inch screen, and a 15-hour battery life. Reviewers compare it to a Samsung Galaxy phone, saying that the resolution is great and it’s very convenient for travel.

$230 at Amazon
Beats Solo 4
$200$10050% off

Even with the popularity of sleek earbuds and their impressive noise-canceling capabilities, few can match the rich, immersive sound offered by on-ear and over-ear headphones. If you want to truly tune out distractions and immerse yourself in your audio, check out the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones (at 50% off!). Available in five stylish colors, they are widely praised for their exceptionally comfortable, lightweight fit and top-tier audio quality.

$100 at Amazon
Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable
$199$17910% off

There’s nothing like the sound of vinyl. Bring that eclectic sound into your home with this popular turntable. We first saw it in this house tour and have been eyeing it ever since. Reviewers say it’s easy to set up and connect to speakers, so it’s a great choice for record player beginners.

$179 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds
$249$17928% off

For audio lovers, AirPods Pro are well worth the investment — offering active noise cancellation, intuitive touch controls, and customizable silicone ear tips. Marked down by 20%, this standout deal is worth grabbing right away. Prefer over-ear options? Apple’s AirPods Max are currently discounted as well!

$179 at Amazon
Bose TV Speaker
$279$19929% off

If you're looking to elevate your home audio and viewing setup, adding a premium sound bar is a game-changer. Take the Bose TV Speaker: its sleek, compact profile delivers significantly clearer dialogue and richer sound without cluttering your space. Thanks to built-in Bluetooth connectivity, you can also seamlessly pair it with your smartphone to play your favorite playlists and podcasts.

$199 at Amazon
CIDETTY Laptop Screen Extender
$190$17110% off

Say goodbye to the chaos of juggling dozens of overlapping tabs. The CIDETTY Laptop Extender clips right onto 14-inch laptops to give you two extra screens, making it vastly easier to streamline your workflow or stream multiple sporting events simultaneously. Note, however, that this viral tool is not compatible with M1, M2, or M3 MacBooks, or Surface models featuring just a single Type-C port.

$171 at Amazon
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop
$1,299$1,09915% off

If you're looking to score an Apple discount, a price cut on a MacBook is always top of list. Right now, you can take $200 off the 2026 MacBook Air during Prime Day. Equipped with an M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 18 hours of battery life, this powerful laptop really delivers.

$1,099 at Amazon
Anker soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$46$3426% off

There are a lot of portable speakers out there, but this budget-friendly pick from Anker is high on our list. It features a 24-hour playtime, can wirelessly pair with other speakers, and best of all, it’s waterproof. Choose from seven colors.

$34 at Amazon
Ozlo Sleepbuds 2
$279$23715% off

Designed by former Bose engineers to encourage restful sleep, the Ozlo Sleepbuds are sleek, noise-masking earbuds. Boasting a lightweight, barely-there fit, they effectively soothe racing thoughts and drown out disturbances like ambient city noise or a snoring partner with your choice of soothing sounds. Katie, our director of shopping content strategy, notes in her review that they are impressively unobtrusive, adding that she even relies on them while traveling on noisy trains and planes.

$237 at Amazon
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