The 10 Best Tech Deals You Can Still Shop for Amazon’s Extended Big Deal Days Sale (Including AirPods!)

Even with the popularity of sleek earbuds and their impressive noise-canceling capabilities, few can match the rich, immersive sound offered by on-ear and over-ear headphones. If you want to truly tune out distractions and immerse yourself in your audio, check out the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones (at 50% off!). Available in five stylish colors, they are widely praised for their exceptionally comfortable, lightweight fit and top-tier audio quality.