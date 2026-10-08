The 10 Best Tech Deals You Can Still Shop for Amazon’s Extended Big Deal Days Sale (Including AirPods!)
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As a shopping writer, I firmly believe you should never have to pay full price for tech items. Even though Amazon’s epic Big Deal Days event has wrapped up, there are still tons of fantastic extended savings up for grabs. From popular record players to Apple AirPods, right now is the perfect opportunity to save — and these picks make amazing gifts, too!
To save you some time, I’ve gathered the best extended Prime Day tech deals to add straight to your cart. Grab the items you’ve been eyeing before these discounts are gone for good!